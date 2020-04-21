Alliance Background LLC Names Melissa Zepeda Vice President of Compliance and General Counsel

Alliance Background Vice President of Compliance and General Counsel

SAINT PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Background LLC, a leading provider of employment & volunteer background screening services, has announced the appointment of Melissa Zepeda as Vice President of Compliance and General Counsel.Ms. Zepeda is a member of the Georgia Bar Association and is certified by the Florida Bar to serve as in-house counsel. She joins Alliance Background with broad experience including more than 12 years as a licensed attorney having served as in-house counsel with Lincare Holdings Inc. for the past 7 years, overseeing a wide range of legal matters including litigation in federal and state courts, human resources, risk mitigation, liability exposure, contracts, intellectual property, and software development. Melissa is a graduate of Emory University and the John Marshall Law School. While in law school, Melissa also served as Founder and President of the Animal Law Society (SALDF) (2005-2007).In her role with Alliance Background LLC, Melissa will lead corporate compliance initiatives and have direct oversight and management of all compliance programs. She will provide guidance in complex legal matters including state and federal legislation, government affairs, policy initiatives, EEO law, client education, adjudication, pre/adverse action process, as well as client and vendor contract management. Adding Melissa to the leadership team, will allow the organization to expand on its commitment to best practices and provides a greater level of legal expertise to the company, clients, and business partners.We’re extremely excited to welcome Melissa to our management team stated Alliance Founder and President Brittany C. Bollinger “Getting to know and work with Melissa through The Junior League of St. Petersburg allowed me to witness her knowledge, heart and compassion firsthand. Melissa’s expertise in many areas of employment law will be a huge asset to Alliance, our clients and our partners.”"We look forward to Melissa taking charge of and expanding our existing compliance programs, while developing additional initiatives that reflect our unwavering commitment to excellence and high professional standards.""The executive team at Alliance has a promising and aggressive growth plan to take the company into the next decade, Said Melissa. “With my experience working at national corporations, I will help Alliance achieve its goals and set the standard for excellence in compliance."



