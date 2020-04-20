US Capital Global Securities Engaged by Consortia to Facilitate $2MM Capital Formation

Real Estate Consortia, Inc., the first real estate community to create a blockchain-enabled referral platform for property referral and relationship tracking, engages San Francisco-based US Capital Global Securities as placement agent.

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, California, USA, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital Global, has been engaged by Real Estate Consortia, Inc. (“Consortia”) as lead placement agent for a $2 million investment opportunity in the company. The California-based real estate technology firm has developed a blockchain-enabled referral platform for agents, brokers, and real estate franchises to track their referrals and any relationships tied to a property owner or a client.

Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services. Its registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC, is acting as the lead placement agent for the investment offering for Consortia.

Teresa Grobecker, CEO at Consortia, said: “We are delighted to have US Capital Global Securities leading the way on this capital formation for our firm. Consortia is the first real estate agent community to track and protect referral leads through the use of blockchain, and US Capital Global is an ideal partner for us, given the group’s strong understanding of the rapidly progressing FinTech arena.”

“We are extremely pleased to be serving Consortia as its placement agent on this $2 million convertible note offering,” said Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities. “We believe that Consortia’s referral tracking platform, which aims to build bridges between real estate players on both a hyper-local and global scale, is changing the game for real estate relationships. The opportunity to participate in this $2 million investment in Consortia is now open to eligible investors.”

About Real Estate Consortia, Inc.

Real Estate Consortia, Inc. (“Consortia”) is the first real estate community to develop a blockchain-enabled referral platform that allows users to track and protect their referrals and any relationships tied to a property owner or a client. Designed especially for agents, brokers, and real estate franchisers, Consortia’s proprietary, patent-pending distributed title ledger (DTL) technology works to create unique datasets, which form the basis for its referral matching services. With access to a vast network of real estate professionals in the United States and internationally, Consortia tracks referrals from start to close and expects to differentiate itself based on its unique dataset, security, and low cost. http://consortia.realestate/

About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC is the FINRA-registered broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, the US Capital Global team has been committed to providing small and lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services through its affiliated entities.

To learn more about US Capital Global Securities or this investment opportunity, email Charles Towle, CEO, at charles@uscgs.com or call +1 415-889-1010. 192004PR

Vanessa Guajardo US Capital Global +1 415 889 1045 media@uscapglobal.com



