American Green Adds Free Hand Sanitizer to Every Online CBD Store Order

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, AZ, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Starting today, (4/20/2020) American Green (ERBB:OTC) announced that all online orders received on AG’s CBD Store will include a free 2 oz. bottle of specially-formulated hand sanitizer, while supplies last. “We know our customers are having a tough time out there finding certain essential items,” says Kevin Davis, VP of International Sales. “We thought it would be a fine idea to include a 2 oz. bottle with each online store purchase with a limit of one order per address per week while supplies last. Customers will be able to take advantage of this offer by completing any purchase on AmericanGreenCBD.com.”

David Gwyther, American Green’s president, says, “I would like each of our 50,000+ ERBB shareholders and our private opt-in mailing list of over 20,000 ERBB Email Alert recipients to know that as American Green celebrates its 10 Year Anniversary this year, we will thank them for their unwavering support during some admittingly trying times by staying very focused on our goals toward improving our revenues and overall valuation.”

Mr. Gwyther continues, “One such area of growth has been the company’s online CBD Store which, I’m happy to report, has grown tremendously since its debut in 2016. In the last 3 years, this American Green division has proven what happens when sincere customer dedication, best product values based on quality and price, and technology combine - we transformed our CBD Store into one of the most trusted names in the online CBD marketplace.”

Mr. Davis concludes, “We started our CBD operations more than 3 years ago, with “pet formulations, a balm, and a tincture. Since that time, we have increased our product line to over 120 premium offerings (and growing). We are committed to providing quality products that enhance the lives of our customers, providing free hand sanitizer with every order is just one way we can help out during these trying times.”

While proper hand-washing is a more effective way to combat germs, alcohol-based hand sanitizers offer an “on-the-go” solution to sanitizing hands and surfaces (when soap and water are not available or practical). Our 2 oz. hand sanitizers adhere to the CDC’s recommendation for alcohol-based hand sanitizers (alcohol-based hand sanitizers should contain at least 60% alcohol).

With absolute integrity, we continue to focus on the future in moving forward to a brighter 2020 and beyond. Stay Safe, Stay Positive and ERBB ON.

About American Green, Inc.

American Green, Inc. became, in 2009, America’s second publicly-traded company in the cannabis industry. American Green now, with its more than 50,000 individual certified shareholders, has more than any other company in the cannabis sector, American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry. Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

