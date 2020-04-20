Argus Research Initiates Equity Research Report Coverage on AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AZRX)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argus Research, an independent investment research firm, has launched Equity Research Report coverage on AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AZRX)



Click here to view Full Argus Report.

Highlights, as conveyed by Argus Analyst Steve Silver, include:

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS

AZRX: Supporting Patients with Pancreas-Mediated Digestion Disorders

In our view, AzurRx’s lead product candidate, MS1819, provides a potential alternative to the current standard-of-care treatment for patients with gastrointestinal disorders orig­inating in the pancreas. The current standard of care is a porcine-based pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT), which exposes patients to the risk of infection, allergies, and potential adverse events when used at high doses; it and carries a high pill burden that can lead to patient noncompliance.

In December 2019 and January 2020, AzurRx raised $6.9 million in a private placement. In addition, the company received $1.8 million in R&D tax credits from the French gov­ernment for past research in March 2020. It also has access to up to $15 million in funding through an equity purchase program with Lincoln Park Capital. As such, we believe that AzurRx will have sufficient cash to advance MS1819 to value-inflection points in late 2020/early 2021.

We think that AzurRx’s recent valuation does not reflect the commercial prospects for the MS1819 asset given the product’s clear path to market. Our net present value analysis yields a fair value estimate for AZRX of $2.50 per share.

INVESTMENT THESIS ( click here to view full Argus Equity Research Report & Investment Thesis)

About AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AZRX) www.azurrx.com

AzurRx BioPharma Inc, founded in 2014, is a development-stage bio­pharmaceutical company focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s lead asset is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis pa­tients). The company is headquartered in New York City, with scientific operations in Langlade, France and clinical operations in Hayward, California.

