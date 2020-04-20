Versus Systems Executive Chairman Keyvan Peymani to Lead Asian Expansion

Peymani to Launch Versus Prizing Platform in $150B Gaming and Advertising Markets in China

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems, Inc. (“Versus”) (CSE:VS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) (FSE:BMVA) is proud to announce that newly re-appointed Executive Chairman Keyvan Peymani will be adding new areas of responsibility for Versus: leading international expansion and new global alliances. Peymani will bring Versus proprietary rewards platform into existing relationships with Animoca Brands and iClick (NASDAQ: ICLK), while also developing new strategic partnerships within the $36 Billion Chinese gaming market and the $121 Billion Chinese advertising market. Mr. Peymani brings a history of success at Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros., and Amazon and he will drive Versus efforts internationally as they bring together global game developers, publishers, marketing agencies, and brands on Versus patented rewards platform.



A senior executive who has led teams across 60 countries and forged alliances with governments, global brands and Fortune 100 companies, Mr. Peymani has secured and deepened relationships with key partners in greater China for Versus, with the goal of capitalizing on the $150 billion dollar combined gaming and advertising markets there. Amongst recent successes are the recently announced partnerships with iClick who can reach 98% of all internet users across greater China with its dataset of over 800M Chinese consumers, and the deepening of the alliance with Animoca Brands, an industry-leading global games developer and publisher with hundreds of millions of downloads and millions of active users across their portfolio.

Said Mr. Peymani, “I am proud to expand my commitment in building Versus Systems during this unprecedented time. As online gaming and streaming surge around the world, new consumer behaviors are being created and will change the landscape for how brands reach their audiences irrevocably. Performance marketing tools will be critical for any advertisers wishing to remain relevant, and Versus Systems market-leading toolset and approach are the right solution presented at the right time. I could not be more excited for our growth and prospects as we continue to add brands and partners around the world.”

Matthew Pierce, Founder and CEO of Versus says, “With our growing global partnership with HP and our expansion into international territories, having a senior executive with the depth of knowledge and accomplishments that Keyvan brings from his prior roles at Amazon, Netflix, Warner Brothers and Disney is critical to our growth. We are proud to expand his role and look forward to his continued leadership as our Executive Chairman.”

About Keyvan Peymani

Keyvan Peymani is a veteran senior executive and thought leader working at the intersection of technology, media, venture capital, and investment banking. Mr. Peymani is the Executive Chairman of Versus Systems and helps to oversee its growth and international expansion. Prior, Mr. Peymani served as the Managing Director for the Technology, Media, and Telecom sector for Salem Partners, and held the global Chief Marketing Officer role for a multibillion-dollar segment of Amazon Web Services as the Head of Startup Marketing. He has also been a Venture Partner and Senior Advisor to Touchdown Ventures, a VC firm pairing with leading corporations to establish and manage their venture capital efforts, and held the Chief Digital Officer role at ICM Partners, one of the world’s largest talent and literary agencies, as Managing Director, Digital Strategy Division, reporting to the Executive Board. He also served as the Vice President of Direct to Consumer Business Planning and Operations at Warner Bros., where he was a founding executive and led strategy, operations, planning and development for the division. In addition, he general managed three business areas, including mobile apps, and worked on industry-leading forays into OTT, the first fully digital movie apps, the first screenings of movies in Facebook, and the acquisition of Flixster. Prior, he was the head of content acquisitions for catalog content and led the wholesales efforts at Netflix; he led alternative business development for Disney’s music group; and he was the COO of Nettwerk Music Group.

Mr. Peymani began his career leading his own web and tech services startup and has advised Fortune 100 companies and governments worldwide. He is a sought-after speaker, member of the World Economic Forum Expert Network, and has delivered keynotes and been a panelist at the largest, most-influential events in media, technology, and venture capital. In addition, Mr. Peymani has served on the faculty of USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, covering emerging business models in media.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems, Inc. has developed - a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game and gamers compete for those prizes. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel .

