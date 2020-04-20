Knight Announces the Re-Launch of Trelstar® in Canada

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc., (TSX: GUD) (“Knight”) a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has successfully taken over commercial activities from Debiopharm’s previous partner, Allergan. Knight licensed the exclusive rights to commercialize Trelstar® in Canada from Debiopharm, a Swiss-based, global biopharmaceutical company.



“We are excited to re-launch Trelstar®,” said Jonathan Ross Goodman, Chief Executive Officer of Knight. “This is a trusted product that our team has extensive previous experience with, having successfully launched and grown the brand from 2006-2014 when it was promoted by Paladin. We are looking forward to re-engaging and partnering with oncologists, urologists and cancer care teams to continue to offer this standard-of-care therapy to Canadian prostate cancer patients.”

About Trelstar® (triptorelin)



Trelstar® (triptorelin) is an agonist analogue of the natural gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH). Debiopharm has developed three sustained-release formulations (1, 3 and 6 months) of triptorelin pamoate. First registered in France in 1986, triptorelin is currently marketed in more than 80 countries and is market leader in many territories worldwide. In Canada, triptorelin is registered for prostate cancer as Trelstar® and was first approved in 1999 for the palliative treatment of hormone dependent advanced carcinoma of the prostate gland. Trelstar® is also approved in Canada for the management and relief of chronic pain associated with endometriosis.

About Knight



Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight owns a controlling stake in Grupo Biotoscana, a pan-Latin American specialty pharmaceutical company. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statement



This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s latest Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.





CONTACT INFORMATION:

Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Samira Sakhia

President

T: 514-678-8930

F: 514-481-4116

info@gudknight.com

www.gud-knight.com

Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Arvind Utchanah

Chief Financial Officer

T. 514.484.4483 ext. 115

F. 514.481.4116

info@gudknight.com

www.gudknight.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.