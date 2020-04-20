Short Term Health Insurance Market - Current Impact to Make Big Changes | Allianz, Cigna TTK, Zurich

Short Term Health Insurance Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2019-2025

Short term health insurance provides the temporary solution to fill the gap between the coverage’s. This type of health insurance is also known as limited-duration insurance which lasts for months or a year. It is used for individual as well as family and covers unexpected accidents and illness. The short term health insurance offers lower premiums for those who enroll before the pre-existing conditions. However, this is not eligible for federal financial aids. The Short term health insurance is available in limited waiting period which can start coverage from next day.

Market Drivers

• Increasing Geriatric Population is Fueling the Market Growth

• Low Premium if Enrolled Before any Pre-Existing Conditions

Market Trend

• Adoption of Technology in Processing the Insurance Such as Artificial Intelligence and Automation

• Provision for Private as Well as Public Sector Employees

Restraints

• Exclusion of Some Treatments that are covered in Long Term Insurance

Opportunities

• Government Regulations in Favor of the Short Term Insurance Market

• Increase in Promotional Activities

Challenges

• Stiff Competition among the Players

The Global Short Term Health Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

End users (Individuals, Corporate, Others), Service providers (Public health insurance providers, Private health insurance providers), Coverage (Inpatient treatment, Outpatient treatment, Medical assistance, Others), Distribution channel (Online, Financial institutions)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Short Term Health Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Short Term Health Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Short Term Health Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Short Term Health Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Short Term Health Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Short Term Health Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Short Term Health Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Short Term Health Insurance Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

