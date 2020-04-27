Tata Consultancy Services Teams with Creatio to Support Organizations Fighting Against COVID-19

Creatio offering for organizations fighting against COVID-19

Creatio has been offering companies battling against the pandemic a 6-month subscription of Service Creatio, customer center edition for free

BOSTON, MA, USA, April 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced that Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ), a global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, has joined Creatio’s initiative in helping organizations fight against COVID-19. Since March 24, 2020 Creatio has been offering organizations battling COVID-19 a 6-month subscription of Service Creatio, customer center edition for free. TCS has joined the campaign to provide their integration services with no charge to healthcare, governmental, volunteer, and other qualifying* organizations.The virus outbreak requires companies to react quickly and process rapidly-changing data, keep track of mounting requests, and automate processes to handle increased workloads without errors. Service Creatio, customer center edition, offers a single point of contact with integrated tools for omnichannel service, including email requests, call processing and comprehensive analytics. The product also offers functionality for business process management, knowledge management, case management, and more. These features will help organizations providing direct COVID-19 relief with a more streamlined approach to respond to requests in accordance with their rules and guidelines.Together with its partner network, Creatio is set to ensure seamless setup and customization of Service Creatio, customer center edition, for companies directly assisting with measures against COVID-19. TCS will support this initiative by extending advisory support to build a business case, formulate clear low-code CRM strategy and define technical roadmap. TCS will also execute proof of concepts leveraging its accelerators, Business 4.0 framework and prebuilt business process framework. These services will be provided free of charge.Both companies believe TCS’ industry experience and domain knowledge in CRM consulting and business integration services will help organizations be better prepared to address COVID-19 challenges. The offer is available through October 1st, 2020. Qualifying organizations will receive a 6-month free subscription to Service Creatio, customer center edition regardless of their application date.* Qualifying organizations include hospitals & other healthcare institutions, charitable or voluntary organizations, government agencies directly assisting people and companies with measures against COVID-19, and other organizations on the front line in the fight against pandemic.About CreatioCreatio (formerly bpm’online) is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM.The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent products accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Together with partners, the largest global being TCS, Creatio operates in 110 countries worldwide.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com



