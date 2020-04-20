XPO Logistics Releases 2019 Sustainability Report

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc . (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, today announced the release of its annual Sustainability Report. The 2019 report provides details of the company's progress in key areas, including safety, employee engagement, diversity and inclusion, ethics and compliance, environmental protection and governance.



Bradley Jacobs, chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, “Corporate sustainability has never been more important than it is right now, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our first priority at XPO is to keep our employees out of harm’s way, particularly those on the front lines. We’re doing this through comprehensive safety protocols and a number of new benefits, including Pandemic Paid Sick Leave in North America. I’m deeply grateful to our global team, and proud that XPO is a company that takes care of its people.”

XPO's 2019 Sustainability Report can be downloaded from https://sustainability.xpo.com .

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,504 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

