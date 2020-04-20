Old National reports 1st quarter earnings, announces $1.2 million commitment to COVID-19 relief efforts and support programs for clients

/EIN News/ -- EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 1Q20 net income of $22.6 million, diluted EPS of $0.13.

Adjusted1 net income of $42.1 million, or $0.25 per diluted share.

CEO COMMENTARY:

“While we are pleased with our 1st quarter progress and the implementation of the ONB Way strategic initiatives, our commitment and focus today is on supporting our clients, team members and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chairman & CEO Jim Ryan. “With this goal in mind, we are giving $1.2 million to COVID-19 relief efforts - both immediate and near-term - while also working diligently to help our clients take advantage of our own internal relief programs and the various government support programs. I’d also like to thank our team members for their hard work and unwavering commitment to serving our clients and communities during this difficult time.”

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2:



Net Income

Net income of $22.6 million

Earnings per share of $0.13

Net Interest Income/NIM

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $147.1 million compared to $152.2 million

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis was 3.31% compared to 3.46%

Operating Performance

Pre-provision net revenue 1 (“PPNR”) was $45.9 million

(“PPNR”) was $45.9 million Adjusted PPNR 1 was $77.4 million, up 2.9% over first quarter of 2019

was $77.4 million, up 2.9% over first quarter of 2019 Noninterest expense was $158.7 million

Adjusted noninterest expense 1 was $122.0 million

was $122.0 million Efficiency ratio 1 was 77.71%

was 77.71% Adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 59.31%, a 166 basis point improvement

Loans and Credit Quality

End-of-period total loans 3 were $12,438.8 million compared to $12,164.4 million Represents 9.0% annualized growth

were $12,438.8 million compared to $12,164.4 million End-of-period commercial and commercial real estate loans were $8,330.0 million Represents 13.6% annualized growth

First-quarter total commercial production was $647.3 million; March 31 pipeline was $2.8 billion

Provision for credit losses was $17.0 million

Net charge-offs were $6.5 million, or 0.21% annualized, compared to net charge-offs of $3.6 million

Non-performing loans were 1.16% of total loans compared to 1.19%

Return Profile & Capital

Return on average common equity was 3.20%

Return on average tangible common equity 1 was 5.86%

was 5.86% Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 1 was 10.35%

was 10.35% Repurchased 4.9 million shares of common stock during the current quarter

Notable Items

Day one increase to the allowance for credit losses was $41.3 million and to the unfunded commitment liability was $4.5 million due to the adoption of CECL

$31.2 million in ONB Way charges

$5.5 million in tax credit amortization

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – please refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release 2 Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted 3 Includes loans held for sale





OLD NATIONAL’S RESPONSE TO COVID-19

COMMITTING $1.2 MILLION TO COVID-19 RELIEF EFFORTS WITHIN OUR COMMUNITIES

To best serve our communities during this time of need, Old National is committing $1.2 million for COVID-19 relief.

This includes:



$600,000 in funding focused on meeting the immediate needs in our communities, with an emphasis on low-to-moderate income communities.



$600,000 in Old National Bank Foundation grant funding that will focus on longer-term restorative and transformational needs within our communities.

SUPPORTING OUR CLIENTS THROUGH RELIEF MEASURES

To assist our consumer and business clients during this time of need, Old National is providing relief in several ways:

Approving loan payment extensions and waiving or refunding certain banking fees for clients experiencing a COVID-19-related hardship.

Aiding thousands of our clients by administering the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Through April 16, 2020, we have approved approximately $1.35 billion in total loan volume through the PPP.

THE ONB WAY: OLD NATIONAL’S NEW STRATEGIC PLAN

Old National is implementing a new strategic plan – and overall way of doing business – designed to keep our clients at the center of all we do. Known as The ONB Way, it includes:

Realigning the organization into clearly defined segments to align leaders and relationship managers with the client segment they can best serve (while not wavering on our commitment to community).

Deepening client relationships through integrated Commercial, Community Banking and Wealth teams.

Simplifying and improving the end-to-end banking/borrowing journey while adhering to strong risk management principles.

Creating a new Wealth Division that combines wealth management, investments and private banking for a simplified, highly consultative client experience firmly rooted in financial planning.

Investing in our operational and IT infrastructure to meet our clients “where they are” and ensure that we keep pace with technology and client digital expectations.

BRANCH NETWORK OPTIMIZATION

Another component of The ONB Way is the optimization of our branch network. This optimization, which includes 31 banking center consolidations scattered throughout the footprint, reflects an ongoing shift among our clients toward digital banking solutions. The consolidation of 12 of these banking centers occurred on April 13, 2020, and the remaining 19 are anticipated to be consolidated on April 24, 2020. Many of the facilities to be consolidated are in smaller markets, several of which were added in recent years through partnership activity. By state, these consolidations include 10 banking centers in both Wisconsin and Indiana, five in Michigan, four in Minnesota and two in Kentucky.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Old National Bancorp reported first-quarter 2020 net income of $22.6 million, or $0.13 per diluted share.

Included in the first quarter were pre-tax charges of $31.2 million for ONB Way. Excluding these charges from the current quarter and netting out debt securities gains, adjusted net income was $42.1 million, or $0.25 per diluted share.

LOANS

Strong commercial activity resulted in double-digit commercial loan growth.

Period-end total loans were $12,438.8 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $12,164.4 million at December 31, 2019, and represents an increase of 9.0% annualized growth.

Commercial and industrial loans increased $156.3 million to $3,046.6 million, or 21.6% annualized growth; commercial real estate loans increased $116.7 million to $5,283.5 million, or 9.0% annualized growth; consumer loans increased $0.6 million to $1,726.7 million and residential mortgage loans increased $0.9 million to $2,382.1 million.

Commercial loan production in the first quarter was $647.3 million; period-end pipeline totaled $2.8 billion.

Average total loans in the first quarter were $12,192.3 million, an increase of $123.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2019.

DEPOSITS

A low-cost core deposit franchise continues to be one of Old National’s strengths.

Period-end total deposits were $14,305.4 million at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $248.0 million from the fourth quarter of 2019.

On average, total deposits in the first quarter were $14,327.8 million, compared to $14,602.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Net interest income and margin lower with decline in accretion income and fewer days.

Net interest income decreased to $143.8 million in the first quarter of 2020 from $148.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased 15 basis points to 3.31% compared to 3.46% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Accretion income was $6.7 million, or 15 basis points of net interest margin, in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $9.5 million, or 21 basis points of net interest margin, in the fourth quarter of 2019. In the first quarter of 2020, accretion income was 3.4% of adjusted total revenue.

Interest collected on nonaccrual loans was $0.7 million, or 1 basis point of net interest margin, in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $2.4 million, or 5 basis points of net interest margin, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The cost of total deposits declined 9 basis points to 0.34% in the first quarter of 2020 while the cost of total interest-bearing deposits decreased 11 basis points to 0.48%.

CREDIT QUALITY AND CECL

Strong credit quality remains a hallmark of the Old National franchise.

Day one increase to the allowance for credit losses was $41.3 million due to the adoption of CECL. Of this day one amount, $27.1 million applies to previously acquired loans.

Day one increase to the unfunded commitment liability was $4.5 million due to the adoption of CECL.

Provision for credit losses was $17.0 million in the first quarter of 2020, driven higher by the economic forecast which now includes the impact of novel coronavirus pandemic.

Net charge-offs in the first quarter were $6.5 million, or 0.21% of total average loans, and 30-89 day delinquencies of 0.26%.

Non-performing loans decreased as a percentage of total loans to 1.16%.

Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. As of March 31, 2020, the remaining discount on these acquired loans was $67.0 million.

The allowance for credit losses was $106.4 million, or 0.86% of total loans at March 31, 2020.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income increased due to strong mortgage banking revenue and an increase in capital markets income.

Total noninterest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $57.5 million, an increase of $9.8 million from the fourth quarter of 2019.

Mortgage banking revenue increased $5.5 million and capital markets income increased $1.3 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

First quarter results demonstrated continued discipline with respect to expense management, helping to drive positive operating leverage1.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $158.7 million and included $31.2 million in ONB Way charges and $5.5 million in tax credit amortization.

Excluding these items, adjusted noninterest expense for the first quarter was $122.0 million, compared to the $125.6 million in adjusted noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The first quarter efficiency ratio was 77.71%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio was 59.31%.

Adjusted operating leverage1 was +102 basis points for the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2019.

INCOME TAXES

On a fully taxable-equivalent basis, income tax expense in the first quarter was $6.3 million, resulting in a 21.7% FTE tax rate.

Income tax expense included $1.8 million in tax credit benefit.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

Capital ratios remain strong.

At the end of the first quarter, total risk-based capital was 12.3% and regulatory tier 1 capital was 11.4%.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.81% at the end of the first quarter compared to 9.09% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Company repurchased 4.9 million shares of common stock during the first quarter of 2020 at a weighted average price of $16.05, excluding commissions.

A low loan to deposit ratio of 87%, combined with existing funding sources plus available unencumbered, high-quality collateral, provides strong liquidity.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

($ in millions, except EPS, shares in 000s) 1Q20 Adjustments4 Adjusted 1Q20 Total Revenues (FTE) $204.6 ($5.2 ) $199.4 Less: Provision for Credit Losses (17.0 ) - (17.0 ) Less: Noninterest Expenses (158.7 ) 31.2 (127.5 ) Income before Income Taxes (FTE) $28.9 $26.0 $54.9 Income Taxes 6.3 6.5 12.8 Net Income $22.6 $19.5 $42.1 Average Shares Outstanding 168,404 - 168,404 Earnings Per Share - Diluted $0.13 $0.12 $0.25 4 Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)







($ in millions) 1Q20 4Q19 Net Interest Income $143.8 $148.9 Add: FTE Adjustment 3.3 3.3 Net Interest Income (FTE) $147.1 $152.2 Average Earning Assets $17,774.0 $17,577.8 Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3.31 % 3.46 %









($ in millions) 1Q20 1Q19 Net Interest Income $143.8 $147.0 Add: FTE Adjustment 3.3 3.2 Net Interest Income (FTE) $147.1 $150.2 Add: Total Noninterest Income 57.5 46.4 Less: Noninterest Expense (158.7 ) (123.0 ) Pre-Provision Net Revenue $45.9 $73.6 Less: Debt Securities Gains/Losses (5.2 ) 0.1 Add: ONB Way Charges 31.2 - Add: Merger and Integration Charges - 1.2 Add: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments 5.5 0.3 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue $77.4 $75.2





($ in millions) 1Q20 4Q19 1Q19 Noninterest Expense $158.7 $134.7 $123.0 Less: ONB Way Charges (31.2 ) (8.2 ) - Less: Merger and Integration Charges - (0.2 ) (1.2 ) Noninterest Expense less Charges $127.5 $126.3 $121.8 Less: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments (5.5 ) (0.7 ) (0.3 ) Adjusted Noninterest Expense $122.0 $125.6 $121.5 Less: Intangible Amortization (3.8 ) (3.9 ) (4.5 ) Adjusted Noninterest Expense Less Intangible Amortization $118.2 $121.7 $117.0 Net Interest Income $143.8 $148.9 $147.0 FTE Adjustment 3.3 3.3 3.2 Net Interest Income (FTE) $147.1 $152.2 $150.2 Total Noninterest Income 57.5 47.7 46.4 Total Revenue (FTE) $204.6 $199.9 $196.6 Less: Debt Securities Gains/Losses (5.2 ) (0.4 ) 0.1 Adjusted Total Revenue (FTE) $199.4 $199.5 $196.7 Efficiency Ratio 77.71 % 65.57 % 60.26 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 59.31 % 60.97 % 59.51 % Operating Leverage5 (basis points) (2,498 ) Adjusted Operating Leverage6 (basis points) 102 5 Year-over-year basis point change in noninterest expenses plus change in total revenue 6 Year-over-year basis point change in adjusted noninterest expense plus change in adjusted total revenue





($ in millions) 1Q20 4Q19 Net Income $22.6 $49.2 Add: Intangible Amortization (net of tax7) 2.9 3.0 Tangible Net Income $25.5 $52.2 Less: Securities Gains/Losses (net of tax7) (3.9 ) (0.3 ) Add: ONB Way Charges (net of tax7) 23.4 6.2 Add: Merger & Integration Charges (net of tax7) - 0.1 Adjusted Tangible Net Income $45.0 $58.2 Average Total Shareholders’ Equity $2,833.5 $2,832.9 Less: Average Goodwill (1,037.0 ) (1,037.0 ) Less: Average Intangibles (58.1 ) (61.9 ) Average Tangible Shareholders’ Equity $1,738.4 $1,734.0 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 5.86 % 12.03 % Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 10.35 % 13.44 % 7Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Old National will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. Central Time on Monday, April 20, 2020, to review first-quarter 2020 financial results. The live audio web cast of the call, along with the corresponding presentation slides, will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations web page at oldnational.com and will be archived there for 12 months. A replay of the call will also be available from 11:00 a.m. Central Time on April 20 through May 4. To access the replay, dial 1-855-859-2056, Conference ID Code 9178738.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With $20.7 billion in assets, it ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for nine consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. This is an approach to business that we call The ONB Way. Today, Old National’s footprint includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding Old National’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Old National Bancorp’s (“Old National’s”) financial condition, results of operations, asset and credit quality trends and profitability. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “could” and “should,” and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businesses’ and governments’ responses to the pandemic on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand across our and our customers’ businesses; market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with Old National’s business(including developments and volatility arising from the COVID-19 pandemic); competition; government legislation and policies (including the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and its related regulations); ability of Old National to execute its business plan, including the anticipated impact from the ONB Way strategic plan that may differ from current estimates; changes in the economy which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; failure or circumvention of our internal controls; failure or disruption of our information systems; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements, including the impact of the new CECL standard as well as changes to address the impact of COVID-19; new legal obligations or liabilities or unfavorable resolutions of litigations; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; computer hacking and other cybersecurity threats; other matters discussed in this press release; and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release, and Old National does not undertake an obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this press release.









Financial Highlights (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Income Statement Net interest income $ 143,771 $ 148,899 $ 147,048 Provision for loan losses (1) 16,950 1,264 1,043 Noninterest income 57,502 47,726 46,416 Noninterest expense 158,744 134,743 123,041 Net income 22,640 49,185 56,276 Per Common Share Data Net income (diluted) $ 0.13 $ 0.29 $ 0.32 Average diluted shares outstanding 168,404 170,186 175,368 Book value 17.10 16.82 15.82 Stock price 13.19 18.29 16.40 Dividend payout ratio 108 % 45 % 41 % Tangible common book value (2) 10.48 10.35 9.44 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 0.44 % 0.97 % 1.14 % Return on average common equity 3.20 % 6.94 % 8.29 % Return on average tangible common equity (2) 5.86 % 12.03 % 14.88 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.31 % 3.46 % 3.51 % Efficiency ratio (3) 77.71 % 65.57 % 60.26 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.21 % 0.12 % 0.03 % Allowance for loan losses to ending loans (1) 0.86 % 0.45 % 0.46 % Non-performing loans to ending loans 1.16 % 1.19 % 1.41 % Balance Sheet Total loans $ 12,384,612 $ 12,117,524 $ 12,068,977 Total assets 20,741,141 20,411,667 20,084,420 Total deposits 14,305,362 14,553,397 14,429,270 Total borrowed funds 3,245,214 2,744,728 2,639,038 Total shareholders' equity 2,823,435 2,852,453 2,751,872 Capital Ratios (2) Risk-based capital ratios (EOP): Tier 1 common equity 11.4 % 12.1 % 11.8 % Tier 1 11.4 % 12.1 % 11.8 % Total 12.3 % 13.0 % 12.7 % Leverage ratio (to average assets) 8.5 % 8.9 % 8.8 % Total equity to assets (averages) 13.91 % 14.01 % 13.70 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.81 % 9.09 % 8.66 % Nonfinancial Data Full-time equivalent employees 2,736 2,709 2,908 Number of branches 192 192 193 (1) Beginning January 1, 2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on incurred loss methodology. (2) See "Non-GAAP Measures" table. Ratios are estimated at March 31, 2020. (3) Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense before amortization of intangibles as a percent of FTE net interest income and noninterest revenues, excluding net gains from debt securities transactions. This presentation excludes amortization of intangibles and net debt securities gains, as is common in other company releases, and better aligns with true operating performance. FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis EOP - End of period actual balances N/A - Not applicable







Income Statement (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Interest income $ 167,999 $ 176,553 $ 178,918 Less: interest expense 24,228 27,654 31,870 Net interest income 143,771 148,899 147,048 Provision for loan losses (1) 16,950 1,264 1,043 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 126,821 147,635 146,005 Wealth management fees 8,884 9,468 8,535 Service charges on deposit accounts 10,077 10,714 10,826 Debit card and ATM fees 4,998 5,360 5,503 Mortgage banking revenue 11,119 5,626 5,011 Investment product fees 5,874 5,679 5,271 Capital markets income 4,328 3,043 2,517 Company-owned life insurance 3,080 2,937 3,188 Other income 4,452 4,329 5,702 Gains (losses) on sales of debt securities 5,174 437 (103 ) Gains (losses) on derivatives (484 ) 133 (34 ) Total noninterest income 57,502 47,726 46,416 Salaries and employee benefits 79,173 74,974 71,183 Occupancy 15,133 14,184 14,578 Equipment 5,305 3,958 4,474 Marketing 3,097 3,631 3,723 Data processing 9,467 9,080 9,341 Communication 2,798 2,450 3,054 Professional fees 4,293 9,986 2,910 Loan expenses 1,771 1,873 1,912 FDIC assessment 1,609 1,529 2,087 Amortization of intangibles 3,776 3,946 4,472 Amortization of tax credit investments 5,515 710 260 Other expense 26,807 8,422 5,047 Total noninterest expense 158,744 134,743 123,041 Income before income taxes 25,579 60,618 69,380 Income tax expense 2,939 11,433 13,104 Net income $ 22,640 $ 49,185 $ 56,276 Diluted Earnings Per Share Net income $ 0.13 $ 0.29 $ 0.32 Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 167,748 169,235 174,734 Diluted 168,404 170,186 175,368 Common shares outstanding at end of period 165,109 169,616 173,979 (1) Beginning January 1, 2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on incurred loss methodology.





Balance Sheet (unaudited) ($ in thousands) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Assets Federal Reserve Bank account $ 130,295 $ 29,141 $ 101,033 Money market investments 9,349 12,430 10,909 Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 530,904 610,666 782,486 Mortgage-backed securities 3,210,000 3,183,861 2,684,330 States and political subdivisions 1,302,395 1,275,643 1,252,448 Other securities 497,709 485,862 498,977 Total investments 5,541,008 5,556,032 5,218,241 Loans held for sale, at fair value 54,209 46,898 14,082 Loans: Commercial 3,046,579 2,890,296 3,042,790 Commercial and agriculture real estate 5,283,464 5,166,792 5,023,620 Consumer: Home equity 561,789 559,021 553,264 Other consumer loans 1,164,929 1,167,126 1,205,418 Subtotal of commercial and consumer loans 10,056,761 9,783,235 9,825,092 Residential real estate 2,327,851 2,334,289 2,243,885 Total loans 12,384,612 12,117,524 12,068,977 Total earning assets 18,119,473 17,762,025 17,413,242 Allowance for loan losses (1) (106,380 ) (54,619 ) (55,559 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 203,533 234,766 211,174 Premises and equipment, net 462,364 490,925 490,216 Operating lease right-of-use assets 86,819 95,477 109,916 Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,093,323 1,097,099 1,108,802 Company-owned life insurance 450,148 448,967 444,551 Net deferred tax assets 17,576 29,705 59,430 Loan servicing rights 24,132 25,368 24,254 Other assets 390,153 281,954 278,394 Total non-earning assets 2,728,048 2,704,261 2,726,737 Total assets $ 20,741,141 $ 20,411,667 $ 20,084,420 Liabilities and Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 4,058,559 $ 4,042,286 $ 3,903,314 Interest-bearing: Checking and NOW accounts 4,105,006 4,149,639 3,742,241 Savings accounts 2,853,305 2,845,423 2,941,361 Money market accounts 1,746,798 1,833,819 1,780,756 Other time deposits 1,469,185 1,589,988 1,835,110 Total core deposits 14,232,853 14,461,155 14,202,782 Brokered CD's 72,509 92,242 226,488 Total deposits 14,305,362 14,553,397 14,429,270 Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 560,770 350,414 325,030 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 318,067 327,782 342,480 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,130,263 1,822,847 1,719,944 Other borrowings 236,114 243,685 251,584 Total borrowed funds 3,245,214 2,744,728 2,639,038 Operating lease liabilities 95,830 99,500 114,040 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 271,300 161,589 150,200 Total liabilities 17,917,706 17,559,214 17,332,548 Common stock, surplus, and retained earnings 2,685,278 2,796,246 2,749,252 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 138,157 56,207 2,620 Total shareholders' equity 2,823,435 2,852,453 2,751,872 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 20,741,141 $ 20,411,667 $ 20,084,420 (1) Beginning January 1, 2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on incurred loss methodology.





Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Earning Assets: Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Money market and other interest-earning investments $ 58,406 $ 349 2.41 % $ 87,835 $ 530 2.39 % $ 58,701 $ 278 1.92 % Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 583,971 3,697 2.53 % 546,266 3,547 2.60 % 705,417 3,902 2.21 % Mortgage-backed securities 3,171,650 19,065 2.40 % 3,172,818 18,844 2.38 % 2,497,368 17,603 2.82 % States and political subdivisions 1,273,156 11,409 3.58 % 1,211,850 11,133 3.67 % 1,232,355 11,453 3.72 % Other securities 494,500 3,216 2.60 % 489,889 3,585 2.93 % 497,604 4,440 3.57 % Total investments 5,523,277 37,387 2.71 % 5,420,823 37,109 2.74 % 4,932,744 37,398 3.03 % Loans: (2) Commercial 2,907,297 29,053 3.95 % 2,891,641 31,925 4.32 % 3,122,402 36,035 4.62 % Commercial and agriculture real estate 5,188,597 62,439 4.76 % 5,129,638 66,959 5.11 % 4,989,622 65,076 5.22 % Consumer: Home equity 558,356 5,631 4.06 % 561,125 6,426 4.54 % 588,366 7,596 5.24 % Other consumer loans 1,167,802 12,219 4.21 % 1,153,924 12,245 4.21 % 1,192,496 11,802 4.01 % Subtotal commercial and consumer loans 9,822,052 109,342 4.48 % 9,736,328 117,555 4.79 % 9,892,886 120,509 4.94 % Residential real estate loans 2,370,295 24,244 4.09 % 2,332,835 24,641 4.23 % 2,259,243 23,931 4.24 % Total loans 12,192,347 133,586 4.35 % 12,069,163 142,196 4.64 % 12,152,129 144,440 4.76 % Total earning assets $ 17,774,030 $ 171,322 3.84 % $ 17,577,821 $ 179,835 4.05 % $ 17,143,574 $ 182,116 4.26 % Less: Allowance for loan losses (3) (83,244 ) (57,162 ) (55,789 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 287,601 $ 278,324 $ 229,957 Other assets 2,388,092 2,419,792 2,490,524 Total assets $ 20,366,479 $ 20,218,775 $ 19,808,266 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Checking and NOW accounts $ 4,104,778 $ 2,860 0.28 % $ 4,121,021 $ 3,812 0.37 % $ 3,693,886 $ 3,142 0.34 % Savings accounts 2,828,177 1,298 0.18 % 2,842,996 1,586 0.22 % 2,935,710 2,283 0.32 % Money market accounts 1,784,169 2,507 0.57 % 1,839,258 3,558 0.77 % 1,702,655 2,826 0.67 % Other time deposits 1,562,074 5,186 1.34 % 1,642,773 6,101 1.47 % 1,840,514 7,102 1.56 % Total interest-bearing deposits 10,279,198 11,851 0.46 % 10,446,048 15,057 0.57 % 10,172,765 15,353 0.61 % Brokered CD's 84,099 447 2.14 % 109,504 637 2.31 % 191,443 1,091 2.31 % Total interest-bearing deposits

and CD's 10,363,297 12,298 0.48 % 10,555,552 15,694 0.59 % 10,364,208 16,444 0.64 % Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 392,857 1,240 1.27 % 95,973 437 1.80 % 316,998 1,918 2.45 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 329,091 384 0.47 % 337,786 469 0.55 % 361,261 662 0.74 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,965,130 7,768 1.59 % 1,843,357 8,359 1.80 % 1,672,376 9,931 2.41 % Other borrowings 240,276 2,538 4.23 % 251,565 2,695 4.29 % 249,794 2,915 4.67 % Total borrowed funds 2,927,354 11,930 1.64 % 2,528,681 11,960 1.88 % 2,600,429 15,426 2.41 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 13,290,651 $ 24,228 0.73 % $ 13,084,233 $ 27,654 0.84 % $ 12,964,637 $ 31,870 1.00 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand deposits $ 3,964,493 $ 4,047,308 $ 3,846,828 Other liabilities 277,812 254,296 282,615 Shareholders' equity 2,833,523 2,832,938 2,714,186 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 20,366,479 $ 20,218,775 $ 19,808,266 Net interest rate spread 3.11 % 3.21 % 3.26 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.31 % 3.46 % 3.51 % FTE adjustment $ 3,323 $ 3,282 $ 3,198 (1) Interest income is reflected on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE). (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Beginning January 1, 2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on incurred loss methodology.





Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Beginning allowance for loan losses $ 54,619 $ 56,910 $ 55,461 Impact of adopting ASC 326 on 1/1/2020 (1) 41,347 N/A N/A Provision for loan losses (1) 16,950 1,264 1,043 Gross charge-offs (8,445 ) (6,304 ) (2,892 ) Gross recoveries 1,909 2,749 1,947 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (6,536 ) (3,555 ) (945 ) Ending allowance for loan losses (1) $ 106,380 $ 54,619 $ 55,559 Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans (2) 0.21 % 0.12 % 0.03 % Average loans outstanding (2) $ 12,182,704 $ 12,058,109 $ 12,147,560 EOP loans outstanding (2) 12,384,612 $ 12,117,524 $ 12,068,977 Allowance for loan losses / EOP loans (1)(2) 0.86 % 0.45 % 0.46 % Underperforming Assets: Loans 90 Days and over (still accruing) $ 658 $ 570 $ 560 Non-performing loans: Nonaccrual loans (3) 126,987 126,412 152,881 Renegotiated loans 17,040 18,338 17,123 Total non-performing loans 144,027 144,750 170,004 Foreclosed properties 2,163 2,169 3,279 Total underperforming assets $ 146,848 $ 147,489 $ 173,843 Classified and Criticized Assets: Nonaccrual loans (3) 126,987 126,412 152,881 Substandard accruing loans 181,157 169,689 210,680 Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) 658 570 560 Total classified loans - "problem loans" $ 308,802 $ 296,671 $ 364,121 Other classified assets 2,616 2,933 2,715 Criticized loans - "special mention loans" 238,011 234,841 268,836 Total classified and criticized assets $ 549,429 $ 534,445 $ 635,672 Non-performing loans / EOP loans (2) 1.16 % 1.19 % 1.41 % Allowance to non-performing loans (1)(4) 74 % 38 % 33 % Under-performing assets / EOP loans (2) 1.19 % 1.22 % 1.44 % EOP total assets $ 20,741,141 $ 20,411,667 $ 20,084,420 Under-performing assets / EOP assets 0.71 % 0.72 % 0.87 % EOP - End of period actual balances (1) Beginning January 1, 2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on incurred loss methodology. (2) Excludes loans held for sale. (3) Includes renegotiated loans totaling $11.8 million at March 31, 2020, $13.8 million at December 31, 2019 and $27.0 million at March 31, 2019. (4) Includes acquired loans that were recorded at fair value in accordance with ASC 805 at the date of acquisition. As such, the credit risk was incorporated in the fair value recorded and no allowance for loan losses was recorded for 2019 quarter ends.





Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Actual End of Period Balances GAAP shareholders' equity $ 2,823,435 $ 2,852,453 $ 2,751,872 Deduct: Goodwill 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,258 Intangibles 56,329 60,105 72,544 1,093,323 1,097,099 1,108,802 Tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,730,112 $ 1,755,354 $ 1,643,070 Average Balances GAAP shareholders' equity $ 2,833,523 $ 2,832,938 $ 2,714,186 Deduct: Goodwill 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,258 Intangibles 58,127 61,963 74,849 1,095,121 1,098,957 1,111,107 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,738,402 $ 1,733,981 $ 1,603,079 Actual End of Period Balances GAAP assets $ 20,741,141 $ 20,411,667 $ 20,084,420 Add: Trust overdrafts 119 31 28 Deduct: Goodwill 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,258 Intangibles 56,329 60,105 72,544 1,093,323 1,097,099 1,108,802 Tangible assets $ 19,647,937 $ 19,314,599 $ 18,975,646 Risk-weighted assets $ 14,420,130 $ 14,073,929 $ 13,966,569 GAAP net income $ 22,640 $ 49,185 $ 56,276 Add: Amortization of intangibles (net of tax) 2,849 2,976 3,373 Tangible net income $ 25,489 $ 52,161 $ 59,649 Tangible Ratios Return on tangible common equity 5.89 % 11.89 % 14.52 % Return on average tangible common equity 5.86 % 12.03 % 14.88 % Return on tangible assets 0.52 % 1.08 % 1.26 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.81 % 9.09 % 8.66 % Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets 12.00 % 12.47 % 11.76 % Tangible common book value (1) 10.48 10.35 9.44 Tangible common equity presentation includes other comprehensive income as is common in other company releases. (1) Tangible common shareholders' equity divided by common shares issued and outstanding at period-end. Tier 1 common equity (2) $ 1,643,912 $ 1,706,727 $ 1,643,496 Risk-weighted assets 14,420,130 14,073,929 13,966,569 Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets (2) 11.40 % 12.13 % 11.77 % (2) Amounts are estimated at March 31, 2020.











