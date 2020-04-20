/EIN News/ --

LabGenius Appoints Dr Edwin Moses as Chairman of its Board of Directors

London, UK 20 April 2020 – LabGenius Ltd (“LabGenius” or “the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation protein therapeutics using machine learning, today announces that it has appointed Dr Edwin Moses as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Edwin Moses was Chief Executive Officer of Ablynx NV until its agreed takeover by Sanofi for $4.8 billion in 2018. He was CEO of Ablynx for more than 12 years and built it from a small R&D-focused organisation into a 500-person commercial-ready business. The company developed a broad biologics pipeline including a wholly-owned product for a rare hematologic indication, which was approved for use in Europe in 2018 and the USA in 2019. While at Ablynx, Dr Moses led its Euronext Brussels listing, multiple successful private and public financings and its US NASDAQ listing in 2017 which raised $230M. He was also responsible for delivering a series of multi-billion-pound collaborations with major pharmaceutical companies.

Dr Moses has more than 25 years of Board level experience, both as CEO and Chairman, at more than 10 European life science companies. During his career to date, he has raised more than €500M in equity and debt financing.

Edwin Moses, Chairman of LabGenius, said:

“I am delighted to have been appointed Chairman of LabGenius. The Company has made great progress, and this next stage of growth is a very exciting time to be joining the team. I look forward to collaborating with the Board and LabGenius’ founder and CEO Dr James Field, who has built this Company from the ground up and has an inspiring vision for its future.

LabGenius has developed a state-of-the-art technology platform that combines machine learning, robotic automation and synthetic biology. With this capability, the Company has an opportunity to dramatically accelerate the discovery and optimisation of protein therapeutics. LabGenius has the potential to develop its own drug discovery programmes as well as to work closely with pharma and biotech companies to make a very positive impact on their R&D activities and productivity.”

Dr James Field, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of LabGenius Ltd, said:

“To have a Chairman of Edwin Moses’ calibre and reputation is a huge win for LabGenius. Edwin’s operational and leadership experience is second to none and he is the right person to take the Company to the next level. We have been growing our team steadily and having Edwin join our Board as Chairman will have a tremendous impact on the Company’s future growth and success.”

About LabGenius

LabGenius Ltd. is a leading AI-driven protein engineering company pioneering the discovery of next-generation therapeutics. The company’s discovery platform, EVATM, integrates several bleeding-edge technologies drawn from the fields of artificial intelligence, robotic automation and synthetic biology. Headquartered in London, UK, the LabGenius team includes experts in protein engineering, synthetic biology, software engineering, data science and robotic automation.

For more information, please visit www.labgeni.us , or connect on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn.



