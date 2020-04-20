Coronavirus - Uganda: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 stand at 55 in Uganda (19-04-2020)

- 1,126 samples tested negative for COVID-19.

- 837 samples were from truck drivers at border points.

- 289 samples were from individuals under institutional quarantine and contacts to confirmed cases.

- Confirmed cases of COVID-19 stand at 55 in Uganda.

- Total COVID-19 recoveries: 22.



