Coronavirus - Uganda: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 stand at 55 in Uganda (19-04-2020)
- 1,126 samples tested negative for COVID-19.
- 837 samples were from truck drivers at border points.
- 289 samples were from individuals under institutional quarantine and contacts to confirmed cases.
- Confirmed cases of COVID-19 stand at 55 in Uganda.
- Total COVID-19 recoveries: 22.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.