Future Growth Driven by Rising Infrastructure for Movie Theatre, Establishment of amusement theme parks in KSA

VR Gaming centres, bowling alleys and family entertainment centres are expected to see greater footfall as these destinations will be spread in Saudi Arabia.

SAUDI ARABIA, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- VR Gaming centres, trampoline parks, bowling alleys and family entertainment centres are expected to see greater footfall as these destinations will be spread across major cities across Saudi Arabia.The percentage of household expenditure spent on leisure and entertainment is expected to rise from 2.9% in 2019 to 6% by 2025, which is forecasted to drive establishment of entertainment destinations.Saudi Arabia is divided into 3 large cities, 3 medium cities and 7 small cities. Amusement Parks and Family Entertainment Centres are expected to be established in these cities in corresponding sizes bringing the total FECs to nearly 66 by 2030.7 movie theatre chains have received operating licenses as of January 2020, while only three chains are operations as of December 2019. The number of movie theatres operational by the end of 2025 is expected to cross 60.For more information on the research report, refer to below link:Growth in Retail Real Estate Industry: Retail real estate includes development of regional and super-regional malls, community centers and entertainment destinations among others. The growth in supply of retail real estate is expected to grow by 9.8% CAGR and the occupancy rate is expected to average 92% for the period 2019-2025. With 100% FDI allowed in retail real estate since 2016, foreign entities can find favorable investment terms additionally for entertainment related destinations such as movie theaters, gaming centers, FECs and mini amusement parks among others.Growing need for Partnerships within the Movie Theater Ecosystem: Movie theater industries are expected to hedge their entry into the Saudi Arabian movie theater market with some sort of partnerships within the movie ecosystem including advertising rights sellers, movie distribution companies, and business groups with existing licenses in Saudi Arabia and screen format providers. Such partnerships are expected to drive entry into movie theater industry. For instance, Indian theater chain PVR and UAE Majid Al Futtaim have signed an MoU for entry into Saudi Arabia and other regional markets.The report titled “ Saudi Arabia Leisure and Entertainment Market Outlook to 2025 – Movie Theater Market by Revenue (Ticket Admissions, Food and Beverage Sales, Advertisements and Sponsorships), Amusement Park Industry (Ticket Admissions, Food and Beverage, Merchandise, Games and Others(Parking, Sponsorships and Royalty)) and Alternate Entertainment Avenues (VR Gaming, Bowling Alley and Trampoline Parks)” by Ken Research suggests that household expenditure on leisure and entertainment is expected to drive the market in terms of revenue for the forecast period 2019-2025. The Saudi government’s Vision 2030 is expected to favor investors looking to establish entertainment destinations in terms of ownership, return on equity, payback period and funding assistance among others. The movie theater and amusement park markets are expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% and ~6% respectively for the forecast period 2019-2025.Key Segments Covered· Movie Theater MarketTicket AdmissionsFood and BeveragesAdvertisements and Sponsorships· Amusement Park MarketTicket AdmissionsFood and BeveragesMerchandiseGamesOthers (Parking, Royalty and Sponsorships)· Alternate Entertainment InvestmentVR Gaming CenterBowling AlleyTrampoline ParksKey Target Audience· Movie Theater Companies· Film Distribution Companies· Screen Format Companies (IMAX, 4D, 4DX)· Government Entities· Real Estate Developers· Mall Operators and GroupsTime Period Captured in the Report:· Historical Period – 2014-2019· Forecast Period – 2019-2025Companies Covered in Report:· AMC Theaters· VOX Cinemas· MUVI Cinemas· Al Hokair Group· Al Shallal Theme Park· Off The Grind· Emirates Bowling Alley· BOUNCE Trampoline Park, JeddahKey Topics Covered in the Report· Movie Theater Market Current Scenario and Future Outlook· Investment Analysis for Setting up Movie Theater· Customer Preference Survey for Movie Theaters· Investment and Regulatory Scenario in Movie Theater Industry· Case Study Analysis of Successful Movie Theaters in Middle East· Amusement Park Market Current Scenario and Future Outlook· Investment Analysis for Setting up Amusement Park· Customer Preference Survey for Amusement Parks· Investment and Regulatory Scenario in Amusement Park Industry· Case Study Analysis of Successful Amusement Parks in Saudi Arabia· Alternate Entertainment Avenues for Investment in Saudi Arabia· Investment Analysis of Alternate Entertainment Avenues· Customer Preference Survey for Alternate EntertainmentFor more information on the research report, refer to below link:Related Reports:Contact Us:Ken ResearchAnkur Gupta, Head Marketing & CommunicationsAnkur@kenresearch.com+91-9015378249



