Macro-eyes welcomes Prashant Yadav to the Board of Directors

Macro-eyes is proud to announce the appointment of Prashant Yadav as a new member of the company's board of directors.

WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- macro-eyes is proud to announce the appointment of Prashant Yadav as a new member of the company's board of directors.Prashant brings to macro-eyes immense, valuable experience in the supply chains that save lives globally. Over the past 15 years, he has worked closely with multiple governments and global organizations in designing and improving supply chains for medicines and health products with social benefits. He has been invited to provide expert testimony on issues related to medicine supply chains in the US Congress and legislative bodies in various other countries."We are exceedingly proud to welcome Prashant to the macro-eyes Board of Directors," said Benjamin Fels , macro-eyes Chief Executive Officer. "He brings wisdom and vision that is valued the world over. Our technology’s capability for impact has increased, our thinking has become more rigorous due to Prashant’s engagement and assistance in guiding our aim to bring state-of-the-art AI to supply chains; making the most important supply chains in the world predictive, and thus massively more effective. We share a vision for making the best of a global crisis, in the time of COVID-19, we must work to make the delivery of health care radically data-driven, everywhere.”Prashant is currently a Senior Fellow at the Center for Global Development and an Affiliate Professor of Technology and Operations Management at INSEAD, a leading graduate business school. In his previous roles, he worked as Strategy Leader-Supply Chain at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Vice President of Healthcare at the William Davidson Institute and Faculty at the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. He has also served as a Professor of Supply Chain Management at the MIT-Zaragoza International Logistics Program and Research Affiliate at the MIT Center for Transportation and Logistics. He has also held prominent policy advisory roles including Chair of the Market Dynamics Advisory Group of the Global Fund, co-chair of Procurement and Supply Chain Management at the Roll Back Malaria Partnership, and Commissioner on the Lancet Commission on Essential MedicinesPrashant is the author of many peer-reviewed scientific publications and his work has attracted coverage from prominent print and broadcast media including The Economist and The Financial Times. His research papers have been the recipient of best paper awards from the Production and Operations Management Society, the Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences (INFORMS) and other bodies. He holds a Ph.D. in Management Science from the University of Alabama’s Manderson Graduate School of Business, an MBA in Operations and Finance from the FORE School of Management and a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).About macro-eyesmacro-eyes is the AI company rebuilding the foundations of health care to make the delivery of care predictive everywhere. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is funding macro-eyes to implement CHAIN: technology to predict consumption levels and decipher demand at the level of individual health facilities and pharmacies, recommending selection and stock-levels to eliminate stock-outs, cut wastage, and increase access to life-saving care in some of the most challenging environments in the world. macro-eyes is leading AI for the Data.Fi consortium: five-year global project funded by the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). Data.FI partners with PEPFAR programs to accelerate and sustain access to insight to expedite HIV epidemic control and maintenance.



