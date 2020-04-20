Bona Publishes 2019 Sustainability Report

Focus on Home, Health, Humanity Serves as Platform for a Sustainable Future

/EIN News/ -- MALMO, Sweden, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bona, a global, sustainably-driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining, and restoring premium floors, has released its 2019 sustainability report highlighting the company’s efforts to contribute to the betterment of the environment, people, and society. In the report, Bona details its strategic approach to sustainability which focuses on the tenets of Home, Health, Humanity.



“Sustainability must lead all our efforts as a global community,” said Kerstin Lindell, CEO of Bona. “As we look at our successes in 2019, it’s clear that innovation will lead the future of sustainability in our business. Bona’s focus on smart growth allows us to invest in new products and process that will make a difference while also keeping our business healthy.”

Key milestones from 2019 include the celebration of Bona’s 100-year anniversary, an expanded, worldwide presence of Bona’s eLearning platform, and the global launch of Bona’s new system for resilient flooring, Bona Commercial System™. Additionally, the company installed 1,515 square meters of new solar panels at Bona's production facility in Malmö, Sweden.

New to the 2019 report is Bona’s platform for a sustainable future. This strategic approach focuses on three key areas – Home, Health, Humanity – as a structure for Bona to continue its work as a sustainable brand. Home relates to environmental endeavors as far reaching as our global home to the homes in which we live. Health focuses on the health of Bona’s business as well as the health of those who interact with Bona and its products including employees, contractors, distributors, floor owners, and homeowners. Humanity is Bona’s commitment to giving back to the communities in which we live.

“Sustainability is a multi-faceted commitment. We must look at the full picture of where we can make a difference and implement smart plans and protocols to make it happen,” said Björn Johansson, global environmental manager, Bona. “As a global company represented in 90 countries, we believe it is our responsibility to stay innovative and always look for new avenues to better our world.”

New goals added to the 2019 report include a commitment to educate and increase dust containment systems in the marketplace, which significantly improves air quality during the wood floor sanding process. Additionally, Bona added a goal to audit its raw materials process more often to ensure Bona and its suppliers are leveraging the most innovative materials.

The 2019 Sustainability Report is delivered in accordance with the Swedish Annual Accounts Act and reports on three of the United Nations 17 global sustainability goals -- Goal 8: Decent working conditions and economic growth; Goal 9: Sustainable industry, innovations and infrastructure; and Goal 12: Sustainable consumption and production.

From ensuring a safe work environment to supporting reforestation efforts to combating global poverty Bona is committed to creating a better world. Bona's Sustainability Report for 2019 is available in its entirety at bona.com/about-bona.

About Bona

Bona is a family-owned, sustainably driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining and restoring premium floors. Founded in 1919, Bona was the first in the industry to offer a full system of waterborne hardwood floor finishing and floor care products. Today, Bona offers products for most premium floor surfaces including wood, tile, vinyl, resilient, rubber and laminate. Bona’s turnover is 2.8bn SEK (EUR 257 million) 2019. The head office is in Malmö, Sweden, and the company is represented globally by its 17 subsidiaries, 70 distributors, 600 employees and 5 factories. For more visit www.bona.com.

