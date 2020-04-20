Pixability Is Selected To Be Part Of Expanded YouTube Measurement Program (YTMP)

Pixability will be recognized as a leader in Brand Suitability & Contextual Targeting as well as Content Insights

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixability, the leading provider of software and insights for video advertising on YouTube, YouTube on TV and Connected TV, today announced its selection for the expanded YouTube Measurement Program (YTMP).



Pixability was the first company to be certified as a YTMP member in 2016. This expanded version of the YTMP will include verified partners across three specializations: brand suitability & contextual targeting, brand safety reporting, and content insights. Pixability will be a verified partner for brand suitability & contextual targeting, and content insights and partners directly with DoubleVerify and IAS on brand safety reporting. As part of the expanded program, YouTube will be providing YTMP partners with training and resources, technical support and product tools to help enhance their platforms.



"The Google/YouTube teams have been a fantastic partner to us over the years and we're proud that they have once again recognized the unique value we provide advertisers on their platform," said David George, CEO of Pixability. "The additional support from the new YTMP program will accelerate our technology and data innovation for the benefit of brands and their agencies advertising on YouTube."

Pixability has been a leading partner for Google for over 10 years, running optimized YouTube campaigns for brands and agencies. The PixabilityONE platform leverages data directly from YouTube in combination with historical campaign data from Pixability-run campaigns to reach the best combinations of content and audiences on YouTube. The platform then auto-optimizes campaigns to maximize performance beyond what a human alone could do, and delivers deep customized reporting on results to inform future campaigns. The company has two technology patents around identifying and targeting brand-suitable, high-performing inventory on YouTube.

"Pixability has been a critical partner for KIND as we have shaped and grown our presence on YouTube," said Victoria Belinsky, Senior Manager, Digital and Social Media at KIND. "Their platform helps us reach the right audiences with both organic and paid efforts on YouTube."

In addition to managing campaigns as a brand suitability and contextual targeting partner for Google, Pixability has also become a leading content and audience insights partner for advertisers. Pixability has a long history of delivering in-depth YouTube audience insights studies to advertisers and, in February 2020, launched BrandTrack, a YouTube insights software solution for advertisers.

About Pixability

Pixability is a video advertising software company that uses data science to optimize large, complex campaigns across YouTube and Connected TV. The company’s industry-leading optimization and insights solutions are independently verified by the YouTube Measurement Program, Oracle Data Cloud’s Moat Measurement, DoubleVerify, Integral Ad Science and other third parties. Pixability’s suite of solutions are used by the top media agencies and brands including Dentsu-Aegis, Havas, Interpublic Group, Omnicom, Publicis, and GroupM, as well as Swatch, Bose, KIND, L’Oréal, and Puma. For more information about Pixability, please visit www.pixability.com .

Contact Information: Matt Duffy CMO, Pixability mduffy@pixability.com (508) 259-6342



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.