Global Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) Market 2020 Share, Trend, Segmentation,Demand, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) market will register a 9.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 6100.5 million by 2025, from $ 4291.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

PMMA Type

Perfluorinated Type

PMMA type holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 61% in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive

Industrial

Home Networks

Consumer Electronics

Inter-connections

Medical

Other

Home networks remains the largest application field, followed by consumer electronics and automotive.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Mitsubishi Chemical

Jiangsu TX

Toray Group

Asahi Kasei

LEONI

AGC

Chromis Fiberoptics

Jiangxi Daishing

Timbercon

Sichuan Huiyuan

FiberFin

Nanoptics

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) by Company

4 Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

……Continued

