Global Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) Market 2020 Share, Trend, Segmentation,Demand, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) market will register a 9.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 6100.5 million by 2025, from $ 4291.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
PMMA Type
Perfluorinated Type
PMMA type holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 61% in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Automotive
Industrial
Home Networks
Consumer Electronics
Inter-connections
Medical
Other
Home networks remains the largest application field, followed by consumer electronics and automotive.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Mitsubishi Chemical
Jiangsu TX
Toray Group
Asahi Kasei
LEONI
AGC
Chromis Fiberoptics
Jiangxi Daishing
Timbercon
Sichuan Huiyuan
FiberFin
Nanoptics

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) by Company

4 Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

……Continued

