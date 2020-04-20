Global Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Market Overview

The Business Research Company's new report on Masks (N95 Respirators And Other Surgical Masks) Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global masks (N95 and other surgical masks) market is expected to grow from $1 billion in 2019 to about $8.1 billion in 2020 as there is a massive surge in demand owing to preventive measures being taken across the globe against the spread of COVID-19. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $1.3 billion at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2023. The rise in outbreak of airborne diseases contributes to the growth of the masks market. However, concerns regarding the disposal of non-woven disposables have always been a major challenge in the market.

The market for N95 respirators and other surgical masks (face masks) consists of sales of N95 respirators and other surgical face masks used as personal protective equipment to protect the wearer from airborne particles and from liquid contaminating the face. The market consists of revenue generated by companies manufacturing the N95 respirators and surgical face masks by the sales of these products.

The global masks market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The masks market is segmented into N95 respirator; common grade surgical mask; others (comfort masks/dust masks).

By Geography - The global masks is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific masks market accounts for the largest share in the global masks market.

Trends In The Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Market

The shift towards disposable devices in developed countries is one of the major trends in the market. Disposable masks eliminate the need for product sterilization and reduce cross-contamination with other reusable products.

Potential Opportunities In The Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Market

With increase in healthcare awareness and emerging markets growth, the scope and potential for the global masks market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the masks market include 3M Company, Smith and Nephew, Molnlycke Healthcare, Medline Industries, Johnson and Johnson, DUKAL Corporation, Key Surgical, DYNAREX, CM, and ZHONGT.

