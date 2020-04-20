Austrian company provides TeleCare solutions to support elderly family members in isolation

Online Family reunion via video call on the JAMES Station ilogs healthcare Logo The JAMES Safety Watch (Model S4)

The Austrian IT company ilogs healthcare supports older adults with TeleCare solutions in times of coronavirus.

KLAGENFURT AM WöRTHERSEE, CARINTHIA, AUSTRIA, April 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social isolation? Not with JAMES

One third of all over 65-year-olds in Austria live alone and are therefore on their own not only in everyday life but also in emergency situations. Especially in times of crisis, such as the current coronavirus pandemic, relatives of elderly people are in constant worry and on the alert, especially as they are not allowed to visit their loved ones. This is exactly where the Austrian IT company ilogs comes in:

With the help of mobile devices and innovative software such as the JAMES TeleCare solution, ilogs enables both private individuals and care institutions to conduct visits online as well as facilitating professional care services via video to provide services such as medication administration.

ilogs healthcare - the Austrian e-health specialist

Science and technology make it possible.

The IT company ilogs healthcare, located in Klagenfurt am Wörthersee, has been developing mobile e-health software solutions since 2005. In order to guarantee the sustainable innovation of its product portfolio, the e-health expert cooperates with international partners and renowned research institutions. Since 2012, ilogs has been conducting intensive research in the field of Active Assisted Living (AAL). The result: The JAMES TeleCare solution for the online care of care recipients*. Furthermore, ilogs is the company behind MOCCA ONE, the market-leading e-health software for professional care services.

JAMES Station - video telephony for eldery people

Equipped with the smart software from ilogs, the JAMES Station offers a good solution to social isolation among older adults living alone. The device is proving to be an innovative solution strategy, especially in extraordinary situations - such as the current Corona crisis - in which family visits or professional care on site is not possible.

"Especially in the current situation of obligatory social distancing, the isolation and loneliness of older people becomes a big problem. We know that social contact and support can be very well supported with systems like the JAMES TeleCare solution", says Dr. Walter Liebhart, managing director of ilogs healthcare.

The JAMES Station leaves no chance for social isolation and offers, in particular for older adults, a simple possibility of video telephony with relatives. In addition, other age-appropriate functions can be activated as required, such as a call for help, reminders to take medication, easy Internet access or entertainment (games, news, weather, etc.). The JAMES Station can also be used by professional organizations such as mobile home care or nursing homes.

The JAMES Safety Watch – Stylish and safe through life

The smart JAMES Safety Watch was developed especially for the needs of older people: Many seniors go about their daily lives unaccompanied. This circumstance often leads to insecurity when leaving the house and restricts the quality of life. The JAMES safety watch provides autonomy and security at the touch of a button: the specialized smartwatch assists with day-to-day tasks, enables voice messages with family and friends and calls for help if needed. As part of the JAMES TeleCare solution, it already supports thousands of older people worldwide.

The JAMES Apps are available for free for Google (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ilogs.james.helperapp&hl=en_US) and Apple (https://apps.apple.com/at/app/james-app/id1437780136)



