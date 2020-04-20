Hemodialysis Catheters Market is poised to report 11.20% CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026

Global Hemodialysis Catheters Market

2020 Hemodialysis Catheters Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report to 2026- Growth Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in prevalence of end-stage renal diseases (ESRD), and growing number of patients suffering from chronic kidney disorders are the major factors driving the Hemodialysis catheters market growth.

Secondly, lack of kidney donors for transplantation and technological advancements in the dialysis equipment to further boost to the market growth.

Increase in prevalence of number of kidney diseases leading to an increase in the number of kidney patients across the globe to increase demand for catheters of hemodialysis over the estimated period of time.

To resolve catheter thrombosis, there has been a increase in the use of carbothane or polyurethane-based catheters, which have greater strength and softness compared to silicone

The unavailability of kidney donors for transplantation increases worldwide demand for hemodialysis among CKD patients, which in turn propels the scale of the catheter hemodialysis market value.

Regional aspects of hemodialysis catheters market share

Asia-Pacific is set to hold the major market share in the hemodialysis market and is estimated to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period 2020-2026.

The growth is due to the availability of efficient hemodialysis centre and favorable reimbursement policies in the developed countries such as China and India.

In addition, growth in geriatric population, increase in incidence of ESRD, and rise in acceptance of household hemodialysis ad peritoneal dialysis to propel the regional market to expand.

The availability of healthcare professionals in hospitals and in dialysis centers of the developing countries to positively impact the market growth.

Major players participating in hemodialysis catheters market growth

Acquisitions, expansions, collaboration and innovative technological developments to trigger the market share. For instance, in 2020, CMS re-classified vascular access placement for patients on dialysis as an essential surgical procedure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further, in 2020, Bluegrass Vascular Technologies welcomed National Kidney Foundation’s restoration of the Kidney Disease Outcomes Quality Initiative (KDOQI) for clinical practice guidelines for vascular access.

In addition, in 2019, Fresenius Medical Care acquired NxStage Medical Inc. to expand its presence in the dialysis market.

Moreover, in 2018, to expand its dialysis care network in China Fresenius Medical Care acquired 70% shares of Guangzhou KangNiDaiSi Medical Investment Co., Ltd. company.

Additionally, in 2018, B. Braun Melsungen AG opened a production site for dialyzers in Germany to increase the access to advanced dialysis products in the country.

Other key players participating in hemodialysis catheters market include Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic Plc., AngioDynamics Inc., C. R. Bard Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., NIPRO Medical Corporation, NxStage Medical Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA, and DaVita Inc. among others.

