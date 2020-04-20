Contraceptives Market is progressing at a CAGR of 6.34% over the forecast period 2020-2026

Global Contraceptives Market

2020 Contraceptives Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report to 2026- Growth Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Favourable regulatory scenario in developed nations, growing inclination towards planned delayed pregnancy, high unmet contraceptive needs in developing economies are the factors driving the contraceptives market growth.

Rising public programs by governments to raise awareness about unwanted pregnancy and rising population would generate huge demand for contraceptives during the forecast period 2020-2026.

Increase in number of women who are postponing motherhood as they prioritize their careers is the major driving factor for the market development.

Request Free Sample @ https://www.oganalysis.com/sample/217702

Pills are the most common alternative as women increasingly prefer user dependent methods over reversible contraceptives that work fast.

Increase in youth population or early pregnancy to raise patient demand and contraceptive acceptance rates would fuel the market growth over the estimated period of time.

Browse Contraceptives Market, Research Report @ https://www.oganalysis.com/industry-reports/217702/contraceptives-market

Regional aspects of contraceptives market growth

North America to hold the major market share owing to the presence of sophisticated healthcare facilities, increase in demand for contraception for avoiding unintended pregnancies, and favorable regulatory scenario.

The provision of sexual health services and thus more people using these facilities to receive contraception and related information would boost the regional share of revenue.

Increasing trend of delayed pregnancy among women in the developing and developed economies would result in increased use of contraceptives, boosting the market growth.

Further, in Asia Pacific increased prevalence of STDs, awareness-raising campaigns of contraception and other policy initiatives in developing countries such as India and others to drive the market growth.

In addition, favorable family planning legislation along with other programs for reimbursement such as the AIDS care program to have a positive effect on market revenue in this region.

Request for Special Discount on Contraceptives Market @ https://www.oganalysis.com/discount/217702

Key players participating in the growth of contraceptives market share

New unveilings of drugs, investments by the key firms to propel the contraceptives market growth. For instance, in 2020, Mayne Pharma submitted a new drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its E4/DRSP oral contraceptive.

Further, in 2020, Agile Therapeutics Inc. declared that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the TWIRLA a method of contraception.

In addition, in 2019, Nurx partnered with Power to Decide to prevent unplanned pregnancy. Besides, Nurx provided a $10,000 donation to Power to Decide's BCBenefits.

Furthermore, in 2018, after receiving approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Lupin launched Drospirenone, Ethinyl Estradiol, Levomefolate Calcium tablets and Levomefolate Calcium tablets to prevent pregnancy.

Additionally, the US FDA allowed the marketing of NATURAL CYCLES medical application(App) in the year 2018 that can be used as a method for contraception to prevent pregnancy.

Moreover, in 2018, Aurobindo Pharma launched MILI and TRI-MILI oral contraceptives tablets for the womens to avoid pregnancy. Also, in the same year Mylan N.V launched generic YAZ oral contraceptives drugs.

Key players of contraceptives market include Allergan Plc, Bayer Corporation, Cooper Surgical, Inc., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Mayer Laboratories, Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., and The Female Health Company/Veru Inc. among others.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.