Global Interferons Market Overview

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global interferons market is expected to grow from $6.9 billion in 2019 to about $7.5 billion in 2020 due to an increase in demand for the use of interferons along with antiretrovirals and anti-malarial drugs in the treatment of Covid-19 patients. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $8.1 billion at a CAGR of 4% through 2023. The pandemic outbreak of corona virus is expected to drive the growth of interferons market. However, the development of interferons involves high R&D costs, which is likely to challenge market growth.

The interferons market consists of sales of interferons, biopharmaceuticals that are produced using living organisms such as microorganisms and animal cells and have a high-therapeutic value. The market consists of revenues generated by the establishments through the sales of various types of interferons such as alpha interferons, beta interferons and gamma interferons.

The global interferons market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The interferons market is segmented into inteferon alpha, inteferon beta, and inteferon gamma.

By Geography - The global interferons is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American interferons market accounts for the largest share in the global interferons market.

Trends In The Interferons Market

The therapeutic potential of interferon biosimilars for hepatitis and cancer, coupled with the ongoing studies on interferon biosimilars to have prophylactic or therapeutic effectiveness in SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), influenza or another virus pandemic, is contributing to the increasing adoption of interferon biosimilars over expensive biologics.

Potential Opportunities In The Interferons Market

With increase in healthcare awareness and emerging markets growth, the scope and potential for the global interferons market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the interferons market include Roche, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Biogen Inc, Bayer AG, Zydus Cadila, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Biosidus, and Nanogen.

