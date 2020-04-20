Coronavirus - Nigeria: 627 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

Eighty-six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;

70 in Lagos 7 in FCT 3 in Katsina 3 in Akwa Ibom 1 in Jigawa 1 in Bauchi 1 in Borno

As at 11:50 pm 19th April there are 627 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 170 Deaths: 21



