Coronavirus – South Africa: 2 more COVID-19 related deaths

Today we regrettably report 2 more #COVID19 related deaths. Similar to yesterday, these are from KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. We convey our condolences to the families and also appreciate the committed health workers who were treating the deceased patients. #KeepSASafe

