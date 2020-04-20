Coronavirus – Kenya: 13,239 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Kenya
- A total of 2,661 contacts have been monitored.
- 2,047 have been discharged.
- 614 contacts are being followed.
- A total of 13,239 samples have been tested so far.
#KomeshaCorona
