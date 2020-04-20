Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 3158 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 3158.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 114711.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

GAUTENG: 1148

WESTERN CAPE: 868

KWAZULU – NATAL: 617

EASTERN CAPE: 293

FREE STATE: 100

LIMPOPO: 27

NORTH WEST: 24

MPUMALANGA: 23

NORTHERN CAPE: 16

UNALLOCATED: 42

Reporting of confirmed deaths

Today we regrettably report 2 more COVID-19 related deaths. Similar to yesterday, these are from KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. This brings the total death toll to 54 today.

We convey our condolences to the families and also appreciate the committed health workers who were treating the deceased patients.

Issued by: Department of Health



