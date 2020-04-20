Online to Offline Commerce Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Booking Holdings, Expedia, Uber

Online to Offline Commerce Market

Stay up-to-date with Online to Offline Commerce market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.

Online to Offline Commerce Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth” — Nidhi Bhawsar

NEW JERSEY, INDIA, April 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An extensive elaboration of the Global Online to Offline Commerce market strategy of the industry players in the precision of import/export consumption, supply and demand. The study starts with an introduction about the company/manufacturers profiling stating strategic concept behind business using methods to assess and analyze market. It also describes player/manufacturers strategy in the light of Porters, Value Chain & SWOT analysis, and based on that recommendation on players is derived like Booking Holdings, Expedia, Uber, Didi Chuxing, Airbnb, Ctrip, Suning.com, Meituan Dianping, 58.com, Tuniu Corporation, Fang Holdings Limited, Leju Holding Limited, Alibaba Health, Ping An Good Doctor, Grab Holdings & eHi Auto Services Limited.

Porters 5-Forces model is a powerful tool that combines five competitive forces that stop any industry acceleration or growth against external factors. Threats of new entrants and substitution , the customer & supplier bargaining power and the intensity of competition among current rivals in the industry.

Growth of the online travel market is driven by the increase in internet penetration, rise in disposable income of people in emerging markets, and ease of comparing a variety of travel options online. Market players are introducing innovative travel and vacation package deals to assist travelers in making sound travel decisions as per their spending capability, such as affordable packages for international destination, discounts on car rentals and cash back on international flights.

In 2018, the global Online to Offline Commerce market size was 119200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 297100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Online to Offline Commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online to Offline Commerce development in United States, Europe and China.



The study elaborates factors of Global Online to Offline Commerce market such as market opportunities, risk, benefit, opportunity loss and profit along with surveyed customer perspective with a view of Short vs. Long Term goals etc. The detailed company/manufacturer profiles included sales figures, revenue, and price of Online to Offline Commerce products.



Scope of the Report

Product Type: , Group-Buying Platform, Online Shopping Platform & Business Circle Platform

Geographical Regions: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Application: Travel & Tourism, Hotel Booking, Ridesharing, Restaurant & Others



This report covers the current scenario and growth prospects of Global Online to Offline Commerce Market for the period 2019 to 2025. The study is a professional and in-depth study with around - no. of tables which provides statistics of actual scenario of industry and acts as valuable guide to direction companies and individuals interested in the domain.

On what parameters study is being formulated?

- Analysis Tool: The Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Report contains accurate analysis and evaluation data for key industry players and market coverage using a number of analytical tools like data triangulation and iterative data estimation.

-Key Strategic Developments: This Online to Offline Commerce study includes product/service developments of market, including R & D, new launches, M & A, JV & partnerships along with regional growth of leading giants in the market.

-Key Market Features: The study also provides a comprehensive study of key market dynamics and current trends, along with relevant market sectors and sub-sectors.

The Global Online to Offline Commerce study includes data from 2014 to 2025 useful for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, analysts, and anyone looking for market data in easily accessible document.



Key questions

who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business strategies in the Global Online to Offline Commerce market?

What are the key consequences of the five forces analysis of the Global Online to Offline Commerce market?

What are different opportunities and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Online to Offline Commerce market?

How key vendors are strengthening?

About Author:

