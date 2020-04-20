PACKAGE TESTING MARKET 2020: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS BY KEY PLAYERS, GROWTH, CURRENT TRENDS AND FORECAST TILL 2026

“Package Testing – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

Overview

The package testing market was valued at USD 8.72 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 20.44 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period 2020 – 2026. The packaging of consumable products has witnessed a drastic transformation over the past few decades, with a higher focus on enhancing the shelf life to reduce the costs associated with damaged goods. This emphasis has created a robust demand for effective package testing in the package testing market.

Packaged and processed food & beverages are increasingly gaining prominence. With increased consumption of consumer goods and packaged food around the world, the industry is expected to expand.

According to Organic Trade Association, the forecasted organic packaged food consumption in the United States stands at USD 17.23 billion in 2019.

The global market for online retailing continues to grow rapidly, driven by penetration of the Internet and smartphones. Smithers with their insights expects that this will continue to increase through to 2028 and will see an increased demand for packaging solutions, especially in corrugated board formats to safely ship goods through the more complex distribution channels.

The rising awareness for eco-friendly packagings, such as paper-based packaging solutions, has further driven the demand for package testing, to ensure that the integrity of the package is not compromised.

However, the costs associated with the testing of packaging are quite high, making it harder for small-scale manufacturers and industries to invest in this process, thereby, hindering the growth of this market.

Get Free Sample Report of Package Testing Market@

