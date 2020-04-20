Mexus expects April gold sales to increase by 20% over prior month

/EIN News/ -- CABORCA, Mexico, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) announced that sales of gold in April are expected to increase by 20% over the prior month. The increase in sales is a result of the company’s efforts to mine a higher grade of ore in March and early April. In addition, material placed on the heap leach pad is being crushed to 1/2 inch minus versus 3/4 inch minus. Crushing to this size allows for the higher grade ore surfaces to be exposed and for better cyanide penetration. Solution returning to the pond is grading at .63 grams per ton as a result of these efforts.



“Mexus continues to produce gold and improve upon efficiencies at the mine site. I’m thrilled with progress and what the staff has been able to achieve,” added Mexus CEO, Paul Thompson.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com .

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.







