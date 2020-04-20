N95 Respirators and Surgical Masks (Face Masks) Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Size, Analysis Forecast 2026
COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of N95 Respirators and Surgical Masks (Face Masks) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the N95 Respirators and Surgical Masks (Face Masks), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the N95 Respirators and Surgical Masks (Face Masks) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by N95 Respirators and Surgical Masks (Face Masks) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
N95 Respirators
Surgical Masks (Face Masks)
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Individual
Hospital & Clinic
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
• 3M
• Shanghai Dasheng
• Honeywell
• CardinalHealth
• Ansell
• Kimberly
• CM
• Hakugen
• Gerson
• DACH
• Yuanqin
• Winner
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global N95 Respirators and Surgical Masks (Face Masks) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of N95 Respirators and Surgical Masks (Face Masks) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global N95 Respirators and Surgical Masks (Face Masks) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the N95 Respirators and Surgical Masks (Face Masks) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of N95 Respirators and Surgical Masks (Face Masks) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global N95 Respirators and Surgical Masks (Face Masks) Market
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the N95 Respirators and Surgical Masks (Face Masks)?
1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global N95 Respirators and Surgical Masks (Face Masks) Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
………………..
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 3M
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 N95 Respirators and Surgical Masks (Face Masks) Product Offered
12.1.3 3M N95 Respirators and Surgical Masks (Face Masks) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 3M Latest Developments
12.2 Shanghai Dasheng
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 N95 Respirators and Surgical Masks (Face Masks) Product Offered
12.2.3 Shanghai Dasheng N95 Respirators and Surgical Masks (Face Masks) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Shanghai Dasheng Latest Developments
12.3 Honeywell
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 N95 Respirators and Surgical Masks (Face Masks) Product Offered
12.3.3 Honeywell N95 Respirators and Surgical Masks (Face Masks) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Honeywell Latest Developments
12.4 CardinalHealth
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 N95 Respirators and Surgical Masks (Face Masks) Product Offered
12.4.3 CardinalHealth N95 Respirators and Surgical Masks (Face Masks) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 CardinalHealth Latest Developments
12.5 Ansell
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 N95 Respirators and Surgical Masks (Face Masks) Product Offered
12.5.3 Ansell N95 Respirators and Surgical Masks (Face Masks) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Ansell Latest Developments
12.6 Kimberly
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 N95 Respirators and Surgical Masks (Face Masks) Product Offered
12.6.3 Kimberly N95 Respirators and Surgical Masks (Face Masks) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Kimberly Latest
