Coronavirus - Zambia: Status Update 19 April 2020
New: 4 confirmed cases, 1 death
Cumulative cases: 61
Total recoveries: 33
Total deaths: 3
Active cases: 25Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.
