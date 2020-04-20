There were 60 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,710 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Zambia: Status Update 19 April 2020

New: 4 confirmed cases, 1 death

Cumulative cases: 61

Total recoveries: 33

Total deaths: 3

Active cases: 25

