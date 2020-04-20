There were 60 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,710 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (19-04-2020)

New cases in past 24 hours: 0

Total confirmed cases: 17

Total active cases: 12

Total recovered: 3

Number of tests conducted: 429

Total deaths: 2

