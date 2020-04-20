Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (19-04-2020)

New cases in past 24 hours: 0

Total confirmed cases: 17

Total active cases: 12

Total recovered: 3

Number of tests conducted: 429

Total deaths: 2



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.