Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (19-04-2020)
New cases in past 24 hours: 0
Total confirmed cases: 17
Total active cases: 12
Total recovered: 3
Number of tests conducted: 429
Total deaths: 2Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
