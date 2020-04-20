UNIGINE Launches Community Edition: Create Photorealistic Virtual Worlds for Free

UNIGINE Community Edition: Create Photorealistic Virtual Worlds for Free New kind of tools in free version UNIGINE Community

UNIGINE launches free Community edition of its real-time 3D engine to support individual enthusiasts and small projects .

We want to support the creative talent of technology enthusiasts and grow the UNIGINE developers community. I believe that more options in tools are always a good thing” — Denis Shergin, founder and CEO of UNIGINE

CLEMENCY, LUXEMBOURG, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- UNIGINE , developer of 3D graphics software for simulation, visualization, scientific research, video games, virtual reality systems and more, today announced the general availability of the free UNIGINE 2 Community SDK, featuring plenty of advantages of its software platform for interactive 3D visualization.The UNIGINE 2 Community SDK makes the same 3D rendering technology used by leading enterprises available to a global community of programmers and digital artists. Individual developers or projects with annual revenue or funding not higher than 100,000 USD, and non-profit organizations can leverage from the main features of the engine, including photorealistic visual quality, VR optimizations, both C++ and C# APIs, a library of ready-to-use high-level objects, and a visual scene editor. This will enable the creation of various applications with 3D graphics: games, animation, architecture visualization, VR apps, product visualization, interactive art, and much more.The enterprise-grade features, like large world support with virtual scenes as expansive as the solar system, distributed simulation over a network, embedding into proprietary apps, an extended set of GIS/CAD data formats, advanced video output, professional motion capture, and many others are available in the commercial SDK editions—UNIGINE 2 Engineering and UNIGINE 2 Sim.All three editions share the same core (UNIGINE 2 Engine) and will be developed in parallel, with regular major releases every 3 months.“We want to support the creative talent of technology enthusiasts and grow the UNIGINE developers community. I believe that more options in tools are always a good thing”, said Denis Shergin, founder and CEO of UNIGINE.UNIGINE 2 Community Edition is now available for free download. For licensing information and more information on UNIGINE 2 SDK, visit unigine.com .



