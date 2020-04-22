Lavi Industries’ Queue Management System Enables Safe Social Distancing for TD Bank Customers

Lavi Industries Provides Contactless Queuing in over 1000 TD Bank Locations Registering for service is easy with Qtrac VR Smartphone queuing

Lavi Industries deploys its Qtrac VR smartphone virtual waiting line software in over 1000 TD Bank locations in the US & Canada.

Qtrac VR’s web-based communication tools allowed TD Bank to pivot almost overnight” — Perry Kuklin

VALENCIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lavi Industries, a leading queue management and crowd control solution provider, announced today the deployment of its Qtrac VR queuing technology for smartphones into over 1000 TD Bank locations across the US and Canada. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and concerns over the health and safety of its customers and employees, TD Bank increased its implementation of Lavi’s contactless queuing technology to enable safe social distancing protocols across its branches in North America.“It was an easy decision made easier by the flexibility of the Qtrac VR software,” said Perry Kuklin, Director of Marketing for Lavi Industries. TD Bank had already implemented Lavi’s standard Qtrac VR technology into dozens of branches in the United States, pleased with its ability to enhance their customer’s experience and better control service delivery across the customer journey. “The issues TD Bank faced were similar to issues many businesses in service industries encounter,” remarked Kuklin. “Their customers were all waiting in one line even though they needed different services. Customers were frustrated at unknown wait times, and some customers needed services that required a specific employee, which could dramatically increase wait times.” Lavi Industries introduced TD Bank to Qtrac VR queuing technology, providing a virtual queuing experience that transformed the way they provided service to their customers.In March of 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic spread across North America, retail banking and other industries grappled for a solution to the rapidly changing retail environment. TD Bank knew they already had an answer. “Qtrac VR’s web-based communication tools allowed TD Bank to pivot almost overnight,” Kuklin said. “We took their lobby kiosk customer check-in process and turned it into a simple, QR code scan outside the lobby doors.” Using their smartphones, customers check in via a QR code or text message, providing a simple, touch-free way to add themselves into a waiting line. They then provide their contact information, select the services they need, and can even request a specific teller if desired. “Customers are placed into a virtual waiting line and receive a link via SMS to follow their progress in line. They know immediately how many customers are ahead of them as well as their estimated wait time,” Kuklin said. “Best of all, customers have the flexibility of waiting in their car, outside, or almost anywhere else, enabling safe social distancing.” Additionally, employees can view all waiting customers, prepare in advance for customer needs, and communicate directly with customers via SMS when necessary, all from within the Qtrac VR webpage.Based on the successful increase in customer satisfaction from a 62-branch implementation in 2019, Lavi Industries and TD Bank began 2020 with a plan to implement 30 more locations. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic changed retail banking and service industries overnight. “We were tasked with implementing Qtrac VR in 350 additional branches as quickly as possible. Using Qtrac VR’s cloud-based software, our team completed that in just under 5 days,” said Kuklin. Lavi’s Qtrac VR implementation team is set to complete yet another 650 branches by the end of April, bringing Qtrac VR smartphone queuing technology to over 1,000 TD Bank branches throughout the United States and Canada. “We are proud to be able to help TD Bank protect the safety and health of their customers and employees while improving their customers’ experience. But we’re not stopping there,” said Kuklin. “We’re talking to TD Bank right now about Qtrac VR’s appointment and scheduling feature to enable appointment-only branches in some areas.” Qtrac VR smartphone queuing is available to all Lavi Industries customers. Read more about TD Bank in the virtual waiting line case study About Lavi IndustriesBased in Valencia, California, Lavi Industries is the premier provider of queue management and public guidance solutions in the Americas. Leveraging its portfolio of world-class brands – Beltracstanchions, Directracsignage systems, Qtracelectronic queuing systems, and NeXtracin-queue merchandising systems – Lavi has helped the world’s leading companies effectively guide people in, through, and out of their facilities. More information is available at www.lavi.com



