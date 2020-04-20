Coloring Books USA Made For Retailers Consumers or Business with Custom Coloring Books on any Topic

Retail Coloring Books for a Variety of Uses.

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. headquartered in St. Louis, MO a multi-national company providing coloring books, books musical products and paper products.

Designing and manufacturing coloring books in the USA for 30+ years has not always been easy; and helping people with coloring books only proves to be more popular as the world gets more high tech.” — Wayne Bell - Publisher

ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, April 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wayne Bell founded Really Big Coloring Books, Inc. in 1988, his publishing efforts have generated millions in revenues for businesses, organizations, clubs and groups. The product line covers retail, fund raising, custom and private branding. Accessible online and offline with a global reach his companies dedication to publishing paper products helped fund projects from neighborhood ball teams, to helping establish a statue in honor of famed historic Dred and Harriet Scott to helping fund the nations most established 501C-3's including political products representing all sides. "Designing and manufacturing coloring books in the USA for 30+ years has not always been easy. These days it seems the heartache and hassles of success have been worth it, in today's market we think America is as committed to our company as we are committed to America, Wayne Bell Publisher.

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. products can be found in the educational sector, retail markets nationally and is a recognized Preferred Brand on Amazon. The company publishes biographies, coloring books, educational books, restaurant booklets, place-mats, sells crayon products and many other items. The company also creates musical products and has an in house band called The Color Tones®. One our most interesting lines of books have been in the health care industry. Helping people with coloring books only proves to get more popular as the world gets more high tech. Like the recent book manufactured for Jane Gordon, LCPAT a Therapist/Art Therapist at For All Seasons, Behavioral Health and Rape Crisis Center. She is author of the book, Color Me Closer a new therapeutic coloring technique. This “coloring in pairs” book was designed for children who have suffered severe psychological trauma, but has proven beneficial for anyone who wants to improve healthy attachment/connection in their relationships. People helping people with the creativity of coloring books has long been a mission of Really Big Coloring Books.

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products. The company holds membership in industry organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), promotional products groups, SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) and other publishing industry leading groups. A Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing.1-314-725-1452 for more information or visit http://www.ColoringBook.com. The company owns more than 1600 web domains across the globe, all relating to books and music.

Coloring Books USA Made For Retailers Consumers or Business with Custom Coloring Books on any Topic



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.