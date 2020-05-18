Author Angelic Tarasio emphasizes importance of upbringing strong and compassionate children that avoid suicide.

Picture of Author Angelic Tarasio and each of the books in the trilogy of "God's Miracles in Lives of Regular People"

Trilogy motivates parents & educational institutions to make significant changes in upbringing young generations to succeed in all aspects of life.

Parenthood is the blessing from Above. God trusts us to develope the children phisically, spiritually & psycho-emotionally in order they value their lives & fulfill their Life's purpose.” — Author Angelic Tarasio

Author Angelic Tarasio introduces trilogy "God's Miracles in Lives of Regular People" that brings attention to the importance of children's development in order to make them happy and successful in our challenging world.

Parenthood should become again one of the most important assignments in human life. In quest of being “politically correct”, many parents neglected children’s psycho-spiritual integration in modern society that resulted in growing statistics of suicide. According to NIMH, suicide is the second cause of death between 10 - 34 years of age.

The trilogy “God’s Miracles in Lives of Regular People” is a true life and love story of Countess Maria Kotyk-Kurbatov whose views on life and faith miraculously preserved her life in German Nazi concentration camp, soviet GULAG for political prisoners, and years of persecution until triumph. Maria’s courage and determination liberated not only her and her children, but many other innocent people.

Countess Maria was a mother of three kids. In life-threatening circumstances under communist regime, she still paid significant attention to physical, spiritual and psycho-emotional development of her children without planting seeds of anger, hatred and vengeance. The topic of suicide of children is painful for Author Angelic Tarasio, a former teacher with 18 years of experience in Ukraine and USA. She shares with readers the parental secrets of Mother Maria how to strengthen kids’ willpower, courage, commitment and compassion, and how to teach them to make the right choices starting from very early in life. Maria upbrought her children strong, loving, respectful, responsible, compassionate and what was the most important – they always valued their lives. Bullying and life-threatening hardships that Maria’s kids underwent together with their mother did not destroy their minds and hearts. The inner strength and perseverance of Maria brought the family to miraculous triumph.

The trilogy proves that only parents can present the following formula to their kids: “Life is not fun, and fun is not life”. Only parents can prepare their kids for reality of life and prevent their suicide.

All three books of trilogy relate to most important topics of current life:

• Identification and acknowledgement of value of human life and its purpose;

• Strengthening the connection with the Divinity, as source of life and wisdom;

• Teaching to survive under any devastating life circumstances instead of suicide;

• Importance of improving human relationships, such as friendship, love, commitment and care;

• Upbringing the children with comprehending the importance of every individual life, as well as responsibilities for the choices that effect that life;

• Understanding that ideas of socialism and communism are utopic that was proved by history and miserable existence of population in many countries who lived under these regimes.

Author Angelic Tarasio was born in Ukraine. In USSR and USA, she obtained multiple diplomas and degrees in traditional and holistic medicines and teaching. Angelic believes, “It does not matter what we do, what matters is how we do it.”

The author considers her friendship with Mother Maria, as the blessing from Above. Angelic’s parents were military officers and atheists. Mother Maria brought Spirituality and Compassion into the life of her daughter-in-law. Philanthropy became part of Angelic's life.

The first book of trilogy “Mother Maria” was published in 2008, during Global economic, financial, real estate and ethical downturn. Millions of people bankrupted, lost their assets, companies, homes, jobs, as well as respect in families. Numbers of suicides jumped up to the sky. Those readers who read the book “Mother Maria” attended author’s book-signings to express their gratitude for support that the book gave them and their families during the Global crisis.

Since publishing of complete trilogy in January & February of 2020, the readers have remarked multiple times that it was uplifting to read in these depressing days of the Corona virus. They also accented that during these trying times, trilogy preserved their sanity and gave them hope.

In 2009, Mel Gibson, read the first book of trilogy and saw the possibility to make a movie out of a book. At that time, Angelic was finishing with the second part and decided to complete trilogy. Now, she believes that producers and sponsors will make mini-series movies out of her mother-in-law’s true-life story.

Book I: "Mother Maria" introduces the readers to a noble Ukrainian family in Eastern Poland at the beginning of the 20th century. World War II destroyed peaceful life of Mademoiselle Marie after her graduation in France from Sorbonne University, as a physician, and engagement to Count Alexander Kurbatov. Merciless war pushed Maria in the whirlpool of life-threatening events that brought her to concentration camp in Nazi Germany. Thanks to interference of the Divinity and the least likely ally, Maria was rescued from the fire of war by true love.

Book II: "Home-Coming" brings readers to post-war illegal annexation of Eastern Europe territories by red communist octopus - USSR. In 1946, parents-to-be Maria and Alexander Kurbatov arrived in Ukraine to rescue Maria’s family that was on annexed territory after the confiscation of their properties. Through criminal actions of NKVD/KGB, the readers discover cruelty of communist regime, hardships of GULAG, where their son was born, and exile to Siberia, as well as Divine Providence that continued to rescue Maria.

Book III: "Bridge to the Sky" gives readers experience of continual unlawful persecution of Maria and her 3 children by KGB. Authorities of communist regime contaminated Maria’s eldest child with anger and hatred. Readers witness, how Maria helps her son to get rid of poisonous seeds. After years of threat, losses of beloved, poverty and homelessness, readers find, how Maria’s faith and courage led her to miraculous resolution of unbearable life existence. Maria secretly reached the Kremlin, where the communist government ruled, and stopped the cartage of Leonid Brezhnev, a new leader of USSR. Miracle happened.

Author Angelic Tarasio looks forward to expanding her great relationships with readers, journalists, churches, bookstores, clubs, colleges and universities.

For more information about the author and book purchasing, please visit www.AuthorAngelicTarasio.com

Author Angelic Tarasio interview with Jody Cohen of "Faith Today" on the subject of development of kids core that protects from suicide and brings to success.