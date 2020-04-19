Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status update for COVID-19 (Freetown, 19th April 2020, Time: 6:00PM)

Sierra Leone has discharged six (6) COVID-19 patients after meeting the criteria of testing negative to the two tests conducted 24 hours apart.

They have been discharged to go home , whilst monitoring of their status continues.

Cumulative total number of positive confirmed cases COVID-19 is 35.

There is no death reported and currently 29 COVID-19 cases admitted are being managed in isolation centers and are in stable condition.

The total number of persons quarantined is 516, and 1,034 have been discharged from quarantine.

Members of the public are encouraged to call 117 if you have fever, tiredness and cough.

The public is strongly advised to wear cloth facemask in all public spaces including

government offices, hospitals, markets and transport services.

All transport operators, drivers, kekeh and Okada riders must always wear cloth mask.

The Public is also further encouraged to continue to frequently wash their hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer; avoid touching one's eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands; cough or sneeze into their upper arm or sleeve; and avoid close contact (arms stretched length} from others, especially in crowded areas.

The public is encouraged to take good care of their health to help protect against COVID-19. Take children for marklate and go to the hospital for Antenatal Care (ANC), safe delivery, malaria testing and treatment, and other regular care. Hospitals remain the safest places to go for health checks, treatment, and care.

For more information visit our websites www.nic.gov.sl and www.dhse.gov.sl or call the following emergency numbers 117, 099058855, 088421575 or 088421288.



