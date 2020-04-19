Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (19 April 2020)

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 667; of this three (3) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today is one hundred eight (108). The Details of the cases are presented below;

S. NO Citizenship Residence Age sex Travel history of abroad Contact with confirmed case 1 Ethiopian Addis Ababa 62 Female She has travel history from USA and is in quarantine Yes 2 Ethiopian Addis Ababa 52 Female - Under investigation 3 Ethiopian Addis Ababa 19 Male He has travel history from Saudi Arabia and is in quarantine -

COVID-19 Situational Update as of today

Total laboratory test conducted 7557 Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours 667 Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours 3 Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center 87 Patients in intensive care 1 Total recovered 16 Total deaths 3 Returned to their country 2 Total confirmed cases as of today 108

Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute wish a Happy Easter to all Christians and sincerely thank health workers and other professionals who are on duty during this holiday. While we are celebrating this holiday, we would like to remind you all to refrain from family visiting and gathering, maintain physical distancing at all time and avoid eating uncooked raw meat and animal products.

Please strictly follow all precautionary measures to protect yourselves, your loved ones and your community against the virus.



