Coronavirus – South Africa: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 3034

Update: The total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 3034. Today we regrettably report 2 new #COVID19 related deaths. We convey our condolences to the families and we urge the public to take preventive measures. Stay at home unless it’s essential! #KeepSASafe



