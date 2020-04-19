There were 76 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,677 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus – Kenya: Social and Physical distancing is one of the key recommendations of the Ministry of Health, Kenya

Social distancing was emphasized at Equity Bank in Keroka. Social and Physical distancing is one of the key recommendations of the Ministry of Health, Kenya, in slowing the spread of the #COVID19.

#KomeshaCorona

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
