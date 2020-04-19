Coronavirus - Nigeria: 542 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

Forty-nine new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;

23 in Lagos 12 in FCT 10 in Kano 2 in Ogun 1 in Oyo 1 in Ekiti

As at 10:40 pm 18th April there are 542 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 166 Deaths: 19

#TakeResponsibility



