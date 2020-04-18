OUALIE BEACH RESORT- NEVIS DONATES FREE ACCOMMODATION TO UK NHS WORKERS

Oualie Beach Resort Karen and John Yearwood

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oualie Beach Resort ( www.oualiebeach.com ) wishes to celebrate the amazing job being done by the NHS in the fight against Covid-19 in the UK by donating week-long free accommodation stays to 20 deserving front line staff +1.“Many of our Resort’s clients are from the UK and we are saddened by the daily devastating news of loss of life and loss of livelihoods,” says John Yearwood, host and Managing Director of the Resort. “The courage of the frontline staff of the NHS in risking their own health to save lives is truly inspiring and deserves recognition”.The Oualie Beach Resort located on the twin island Federation of St Kitts and Nevis and is a 32 room, family-owned, eco-friendly boutique hotel, right on the beach and designed to appeal to travellers seeking a laid-back, personalised experience. UK visitors fly BA or Virgin from Gatwick to St Kitts via Antigua.The Island of Nevis has so far had only 4 confirmed cases of the virus and all 4 patients are recovering well. The Government sealed the borders, closed all non-essential businesses and placed the population on stay at home lockdown to prevent any further spread.“Once our borders re-open and quarantine restrictions on incoming travellers are lifted, we look forward to welcoming NHS staff for a free well-deserved vacation in the sun,” says Karen Peterson-Yearwood, co-host and Director of the Resort. “John and our Oualie staff join me in sending best wishes to all our UK guests.Please stay safe and we hope to see you all again soon”.Reservations may be made through your local UK travel agent, favourite tour operator or by calling Resort Marketing International at 01245 459 900.



