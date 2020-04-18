APYX Alert: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors' Losses?

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Apyx Medical Corporation (formerly Bovie Medical) ("Apyx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APYX) against certain of its officers and directors.



In 2019, a Securities Class Action Complaint was filed on behalf of those who purchased securities of Apyx between August 1, 2018 through April 1, 2019.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) the clinical study on the use of J-Plasma, a plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue, for dermal resurfacing had not met its primary efficacy endpoint; (2) the clinical study did not support Apyx's application for regulatory clearance; (3) Apyx was unlikely to receive regulatory approval of J-Plasma for dermal resurfacing; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about Apyx's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a long-term shareholder of Apyx, currently holding shares purchased before August 1, 2018 , you may have standing to hold Apyx harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. [click here to join this action] There is no cost or obligation to you.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Lead Analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

