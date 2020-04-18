Greek Yoghurt Market to Garner Bursting Revenues by 2025

Greek Yoghurt Market

EDISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A latest survey on Global Greek Yoghurt Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information covering market size breakdown of revenue and volume (if applicable) by important segments. The report bridges the historical data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasted till 2025*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Nestle (Switzerland), Danone (France), Chobani (U.S.), Jalna Dairy Foods Pty Ltd. (Australia), General Mills, Inc. (U.S.), Stonyfield Farm, Inc. (U.S.), FAGE International S.A. (Loxembourg) & Erhmann AG (Germany).

The higher protein content than any other regular yoghurt drives higher attention from the consumers towards Greek yoghurt. In addition, features including lower sugar content and low sodium makes it a preferred healthy choice.

The global Greek Yoghurt market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Greek Yoghurt market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Nestle (Switzerland), Danone (France), Chobani (U.S.), Jalna Dairy Foods Pty Ltd. (Australia), General Mills, Inc. (U.S.), Stonyfield Farm, Inc. (U.S.), FAGE International S.A. (Loxembourg) & Erhmann AG (Germany)

Market Analysis by Types: , by Flavor, Plain, Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Peach, Cherry, Pineapple, Mango, Others, by Specialty Diet, Fat Free, Cholesterol Free, Low Fat, Low Sodium, Sugar Free & Others

Market Analysis by Applications: Hypermarket and Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Retailers, E-Commerce & Others

Quantitative Data:

Market Data breakdown by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users

• Greek Yoghurt Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Type [, by Flavor, Plain, Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Peach, Cherry, Pineapple, Mango, Others, by Specialty Diet, Fat Free, Cholesterol Free, Low Fat, Low Sodium, Sugar Free & Others] (Historical & Forecast)

• Greek Yoghurt Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application [Hypermarket and Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Retailers, E-Commerce & Others] (Historical & Forecast)

• Greek Yoghurt Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified (Historical & Forecast)

• Greek Yoghurt Market Volume & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified, Application & Type (Historical & Forecast)

• Greek Yoghurt Market Revenue, Volume & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (Base Year)

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the Greek Yoghurt market report:

