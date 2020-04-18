Coronavirus: African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases, 18th April 2020

African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (19,895) deaths (1,016), and recoveries (4,642) by region:

Central (1,708 cases; 54 deaths; 232 recoveries): Burundi (6; 1; 4), Cameroon (1,016; 21; 168), Central African Republic (12; 0; 5), Chad (33; 0; 8), Congo (143; 6; 11), DRC (307; 25; 26), Equatorial Guinea (79; 0; 3), Gabon (108; 1; 7), Sao Tome & Principe (4; 0; 0)

Eastern (2,058; 41; 393): Djibouti (732; 2; 76), Eritrea (35; 0; 0), Ethiopia (96; 3; 15), Kenya (246; 11; 53), Madagascar (117; 0; 33), Mauritius (324; 9; 108), Rwanda (143; 0; 65), Seychelles (11; 0; 5), Somalia (116; 5; 2), South Sudan (4; 0; 0), Sudan (32; 6; 5), Tanzania (147; 5; 11), Uganda (55; 0; 20)

Northern (8,746; 743; 1,829): Algeria (2,418; 364; 846), Egypt (2,844; 205; 646), Libya (49; 1; 11), Mauritania (7; 1; 2), Morocco (2,564; 135; 281), Tunisia (864; 37; 43)

Southern (2,979; 61; 955): Angola (19; 2; 6), Botswana (15; 1; 0), Eswatini (19; 1; 8), Malawi (17; 2; 0), Mozambique (34; 0; 2), Namibia (16; 0; 4), South Africa (2,783; 50; 903), Zambia (52; 2; 30), Zimbabwe (24; 3; 2)

Western (4,404; 118; 1,233): Benin (35; 1; 18), Burkina Faso (557; 35; 294), Cape Verde (56; 1; 1), Côte d'Ivoire (742; 6; 220), Gambia (9; 1; 2), Ghana (641; 8; 83), Guinea (477; 3; 59), Guinea-Bissau (50; 0; 0), Liberia (76; 7; 7), Mali (190; 13; 34), Niger (627; 18; 110), Nigeria (493; 17; 159), Senegal (342; 3; 198), Sierra Leone (26; 0; 0), Togo (83; 5; 48)



