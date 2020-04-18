How to Continue Growing Your Small Business During COVID-19 | AlchemyLeads Search Marketing & Design

Best Advertising Consultancy in Los Angeles, California

The Effects of COVID-19 on US Businesses Are Widespread; How-To Continue Growing Your Online e-Commerce Spending for Small to Mid-sized Businesses in 2020:

"Strength and growth come only through continuous effort and struggle." -Napoleon Hill” — Sean Chaudhary, CEO

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best SEO Company in Calabasas | AlchemyLeads “Millions of businesses have closed, reduced their operating hours, or capsized altogether.Layoffs are rampant, and the future remains uncertain.What is certain, however, is that we won’t move forward if we don’t try.As far as the market is concerned, the game isn’t broken, it’s just that the rules of the game have changed.As veteran executives have learned over the years, we have two choices; be adaptable to an increasingly changing business world, or struggle with being resistant to the wave of change and digital transformation only to get left behind in this ruthless business climate.”“Everything negative — pressure, challenges — is all an opportunity for me to rise.”Kobe Bryant, ‘The Black Mamba’“If there’s one thing that’s certain in business, it’s uncertainty.”Stephen Covey“If you aren’t in the moment, you are either looking forward to uncertainty, or back to pain and regret.”For many businesses, the sales generation strategy is simply to focus on staying in the black long enough to resurface ready to make a strong comeback after this pandemic has passed. It’s a safe and practical business strategy to employ during the epidemic. However, depending on what industry operating in, many businesses will be able to do significantly better than just getting by through this crisis.Many business owners will come out of this thriving rather than barely surviving and we would like to make sure that is the outcome.COVID-19 Checklist for American Small & Mid-Sized BusinessesWhile the market might feel stifled, there’s still plenty that businesses can and should be doing right now. If you’ve been feeling stir-crazy, lately roll up your sleeves and get to work, because there’s a lot to do.For one thing, you’re going to need to work a lot on your web presence.You’ll need to start by making updates.For example, many of the businesses that are still open are operating for fewer hours.Other stores have reserved the first hour or so of shopping for the elderly.All of these changes need to be reflected in your online presence.Be sure to update any changes to your hours on GMB or Google My Business Page.COVID-19 Google My Business IssuesYou can manage COVID-19 related updates by signing in to Google My Business.Next, you’ll need to click on Posts from the menu.You should see a COVID-19 update tab to click on next.From here, you can update things like your hours of operation, offering takeout or delivery, support requests, etc.You can also use it to offer updates on how your business is handling safety and hygiene.The Best SEO Practices Are Evolving to meet Increased Digital Marketing Opportunities and User DemandCOVID-19 has flipped the way we live upside down in remarkably little time.It’s also been changing SEO and savvy businesses would do well to adapt and take advantage of these changes.One of the most significant changes of all has been how the pandemic has been affecting the way businesses ask customers for reviews on Google. There has been a heated debate over whether businesses should continue to solicit reviews from customers during the pandemic or not. On one side of the argument, one camp of SEO experts firmly believes that businesses should refrain from asking for reviews during this time. The other field thinks that it’s imperative to be actively listening to customers and seeking feedback.The first camp believes that seeking reviews right now could be risky because you could end up with a lot of negative reviews. After all, customers are panicking and will be more difficult to please than ever before.On the other hand, if you stop seeking reviews altogether right now, your customers might feel abandoned by your brand and without a voice.Both sides have their merits, and it’s recommended that you seek advice from a knowledgeable digital marketing firm like AlchemyLeads before making a decision.Diversify Online Sales Platforms to Fulfill Orders – Engage your Customers by Online Selling on Amazon, Pinterest, Etsy, Instagram, Facebook & all Social Media ChannelsAlthough there are some differences in the way that every business responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of them have been diversifying their sales channels. We are getting many inquiries regarding diversifying the platforms online in which to sell products or services. We at AlchemyLeads are all for this and think now is a great time to diversify traffic sources and double down on current winning traffic sources."Selling on Amazon or eBay, Etsy, Instagram or increasing your audience from Pinterest, Google Adwords, (also launching a grant PPC program) Facebook traffic via cheap FacebookAds (Grants) especially in combination with other more organic and list-building methods like email marketing, sales, product demo videos, customer video reviews, niche forums, audio podcasts, masterminds, and educational or resourceful webinars (just to name a few) are extremely solid and affordable ways to further expand your business footprint online while providing real value, fostering real customer connections, communicating your brand messaging, and truly engaging with your customers for the long term.” – Sean Chaudhary, CEOIf your company got most of your business before the pandemic directly through your website or even on-site at a brick-and-mortar storefront, you’d need to diversify your sales channels if you want to come out on top.If your business or a business you know is looking for business or marketing consulting services during COVID-19:Please email hello@alchemyleads.com so that we can properly consult, advise, and help manage your business operations and marketing communications throughout this worldwide pandemic.Please remain cautious by staying inside as much as possible, by being safe in your daily interactions, and please stay healthy as the top priority.



