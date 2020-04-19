Earth Day - Join Artists for #DearEarth to Heal the Planet

Watch host Ben Caron on Earth Day interview artists, activists, healers and entertainers Artist Bravo Valenti shares a mantra he channeled of love and gratitude for our planet in his digital painting "Thank you. I love you." Conscious Pop Singer Ben Caron host of #DearEarth Earth Day Facebook LiveStream

Artists are the bearers of humanity's cultural legacy and we must be at the forefront of saving our ancestral planet, Earth. Let's use art to raise awareness and heal our planet.” — Healing A.P.E Founder Artist Bravo Valenti

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healing A.P.E. Company (Healing Artists Preserving Earth)119 N. Fairfax Ave #618Los Angeles CA 90036323-217-7444info@healingape.comContact: Bravo Valenti, Healing A.P.E. Company (Healing Artists Preserving Earth)Tel: 323-217-7444 Email: info@healingape.comOnline Press Event: Earth Day 2020, April 22nd from 7pm to 10pm Pacific TimeWhere Live Stream on Facebook.com/BenCaronCreates We invite the press and public to join non-profit artist collective Healing A.P.E. (Healing Artists Preserving Earth) as they launch #DearEarth , an artist-driven campaign to heal our planet from climate crisis, with live performances, inspiring interviews, guided healing and more.#DearEarth : Earth Day Call for Artists to Heal Earth#EarthDay2020 Live Stream and Facebook Live Press Event on April 22nd at 7pm PSTNon-profit artist collective Healing A.P.E. (Healing Artists Preserving Earth) invites artists of all ages and levels to join with us in #DearEarth, a project we created after learning about Elon Musk and Yasuka Maezawa’s #DearMoon venture- a campaign from Elon Musk as CEO of SpaceX and Japanese e-commerce billionaire and art collector Yusaku Maezawa. Mr. Maezawa bought the first ticket to go to the moon from Mr. Musk’s company, and has announced he would pay for a small group of artists, ranging from filmmakers to songwriters, to join him on his lunar trip and give the world their artistic perspectives on space travel.Bravo Valenti, an L.A.- based visual artist who founded the artist collective, explains that “In this time of climate crisis, our project- #DearEarth- asks artists to help raise awareness about climate crisis and to help heal our ancestral planet, Earth.”#DearEarth is open to all artists, of all ages, and anyone who is ready to express their inner artist. We believe this first global pandemic is a wake-up call to humanity of an increasingly at-risk future for our planet. We invite everyone, of all ages, to share their artistic visions for a positive, sustainable future, by using the arts- music, drawing, painting, photography, creative writing, film, dance, sculpture, mixed media- to help heal our ancestral planet and inspire us to create an Earth for all future generations to inherit and cherish.”HOW TO PARTICIPATEThis campaign is open to all, and participation is simple: Create and post an original artistic work or creative content in any medium, that celebrates our ancestral planet Earth or envisions a sustainable future, using the hashtag #DearEarth. To jumpstart our project, we are highlighting four artists who are offering their #DearEarth art to inspire the world to save our beautiful, ancestral planet. Learn more about inspired and talented “healing artists" raising awareness about our planet and how to build a sustainable future.

