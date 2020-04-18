BHERC CONTINUES “OPERATION LOVE” WITH UNION RESCUE MISSION TOILET PAPER DRIVE & COLLECTION DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Volunteer preparing essential personal health COVID-19 packets for LA Homeless BHERC

BHERC "Operation Love" extends support to Los Angeles Homeless during pandemic .

By providing the Union Rescue Mission with this essential product, it will go a long way in helping to improve the quality of the care they can provide for the homeless the serve.” — Sandra Evers-Manly, President BHERC

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, April 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Los Angeles, CA) The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) continues its “Operation Love” outreach Sunday, April 19, 2020 between 1:00pm to 3:00pm PST with a drive to collect toilet paper for the Union Rescue Mission. This is an essential and practical need during this pandemic. BHERC is calling for donations from all who wish to participate.

BHERC has set a goal to deliver 2500 rolls of toilet paper to the Union Rescue Mission. This vital item has been one of the most difficult to find during the pandemic and continues to be hard to keep stocked. “By providing the Union Rescue Mission with this essential product, it will go a long way in helping to improve the quality of the care they can provide for the homeless the serve,” states Sandra Evers-Manly. “This is a very practical and tangible way that we can provide meaningful support.” BHERC is asking anyone that is led to do so to bring wrapped or package toilet paper to 1253 Longwood Avenue, Los Angeles, 90019, Sunday, April 19th between 1:00pm to 3:00pm PST. Volunteers will be on hand to collect the car side donations from donors. These donations will be added to the BHERC donation and picked by to the Union Rescue Mission at 3pm that same day.

Operation Love will also deliver 300 packets filled with essential toiletries and health supplies to the homeless in Los Angeles. Some of the items included are gloves, hand sanitizer, face masks, lip chap and snacks. This outreach to the underserved and often forgotten continues to broaden a campaign that provides love and practical support that included services to seniors in Los Angeles over the past two weeks by BHERC Operation Love. More than 500 seniors have been served to date. The packets for the homeless are prepared and delivered using City/State and CDC guidelines by a host of volunteers including the National Black Nurses Association. Contributors to the packets include the Barbershop Health Outreach Program Dr. Bill Releford, Founder, Mothers in Action, Tracy Mitchell, President and Larry Chatman, Production Coordinator, Record One Studio.

About the Union Rescue Mission 545 S. San Pedro St., Los Angeles, CA 90013 - For over 126 years, people with feelings of distress and despair have been coming to Union Rescue Mission seeking help. URM is committed to life-transforming ministry through the power of the Gospel of Jesus Christ as demonstrated in these core values.

About the BHERC - Founded in 1996 by Sandra Evers-Manly, the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center is a nonprofit, public benefit organization designed to advocate, educate, research, develop, and preserve the history and future of Black images in film and television. Through film festivals, award ceremonies, book signings, script readings, contests, scholarships, other programs and special events, BHERC recognizes the contributions of Black men and women in front of and behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.

For more information about BHERC email bherc@bherc.org or call 310.284.3170 or 213

400.3489. #BHERCOperationLove

