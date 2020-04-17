April 17, 2020 Minutes of the Board's discount rate meetings from February 10 through March 15, 2020 For release at 3:00 p.m. EDT The Federal Reserve Board on Friday released the minutes of its interest rate meetings from February 10 through March 15, 2020. The minutes are attached. For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.



