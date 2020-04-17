There were 472 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,850 in the last 365 days.

Minutes of the Board's discount rate meetings from February 10 through March 15, 2020

April 17, 2020

For release at 3:00 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday released the minutes of its interest rate meetings from February 10 through March 15, 2020.

The minutes are attached.

