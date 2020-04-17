Result of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on Directors at its April 16, 2020 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.
Each of the nominee directors listed in Fairfax’s management proxy circular dated March 6, 2020 was elected as a director, without a vote by ballot being conducted. Fairfax received proxies with regard to voting on the eleven directors nominated for election, directing as set forth in the table below:
|Name of Nominee
|Vote For (Aggregate)
|%
|
Withhold Vote
(Aggregate)
|%
|Vote For (Subordinate Voting Shares)
|%
|Withhold Vote (Subordinate Voting Shares)
|%
|Anthony F. Griffiths
|38,127,588
|97.23
|1,084,981
|2.77
|18,353,381
|94.42
|1,084,981
|5.58
|Robert J. Gunn
|38,477,199
|98.12
|735,370
|1.88
|18,702,992
|96.22
|735,370
|3.78
|Karen L. Jurjevich
|38,847,984
|99.07
|364,585
|0.93
|19,073,777
|98.12
|364,585
|1.88
|R. William McFarland
|38,986,335
|99.42
|226,234
|0.58
|19,212,128
|98.84
|226,234
|1.16
|Christine N. McLean
|37,524,032
|95.69
|1,688,537
|4.31
|17,749,825
|91.31
|1,688,537
|8.69
|Timothy R. Price
|39,106,598
|99.73
|105,971
|0.27
|19,332,391
|99.45
|105,971
|0.55
|Brandon W. Sweitzer
|38,346,342
|97.79
|866,227
|2.21
|18,572,135
|95.54
|866,227
|4.46
|Lauren C. Templeton
|38,724,997
|98.76
|487,572
|1.24
|18,950,790
|97.49
|487,572
|2.51
|Benjamin P. Watsa
|37,503,197
|95.64
|1,709,372
|4.36
|17,728,990
|91.21
|1,709,372
|8.79
|V. Prem Watsa
|38,095,036
|97.15
|1,117,533
|2.85
|18,320,829
|94.25
|1,117,533
|5.75
|William C. Weldon
|38,330,297
|97.75
|882,272
|2.25
|18,556,090
|95.46
|882,272
|4.54
A replay of the meeting will be available until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 30, 2020. The replay may be accessed at (866) 454-2124 (Canada and U.S.) or 1 (203) 369-1243 (International).
Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.
For further information contact:
John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at (416) 367-4941
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.