Result of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on Directors at its April 16, 2020 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.



Each of the nominee directors listed in Fairfax’s management proxy circular dated March 6, 2020 was elected as a director, without a vote by ballot being conducted. Fairfax received proxies with regard to voting on the eleven directors nominated for election, directing as set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee Vote For (Aggregate) % Withhold Vote

(Aggregate) % Vote For (Subordinate Voting Shares) % Withhold Vote (Subordinate Voting Shares) % Anthony F. Griffiths 38,127,588 97.23 1,084,981 2.77 18,353,381 94.42 1,084,981 5.58 Robert J. Gunn 38,477,199 98.12 735,370 1.88 18,702,992 96.22 735,370 3.78 Karen L. Jurjevich 38,847,984 99.07 364,585 0.93 19,073,777 98.12 364,585 1.88 R. William McFarland 38,986,335 99.42 226,234 0.58 19,212,128 98.84 226,234 1.16 Christine N. McLean 37,524,032 95.69 1,688,537 4.31 17,749,825 91.31 1,688,537 8.69 Timothy R. Price 39,106,598 99.73 105,971 0.27 19,332,391 99.45 105,971 0.55 Brandon W. Sweitzer 38,346,342 97.79 866,227 2.21 18,572,135 95.54 866,227 4.46 Lauren C. Templeton 38,724,997 98.76 487,572 1.24 18,950,790 97.49 487,572 2.51 Benjamin P. Watsa 37,503,197 95.64 1,709,372 4.36 17,728,990 91.21 1,709,372 8.79 V. Prem Watsa 38,095,036 97.15 1,117,533 2.85 18,320,829 94.25 1,117,533 5.75 William C. Weldon 38,330,297 97.75 882,272 2.25 18,556,090 95.46 882,272 4.54

A replay of the meeting will be available until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 30, 2020. The replay may be accessed at (866) 454-2124 (Canada and U.S.) or 1 (203) 369-1243 (International).

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact:

John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at (416) 367-4941



